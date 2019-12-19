Man uses his BIKE to move a heavy tumble dryer

Is it on a spin cycle? Ingenious man uses his BIKE to push home a heavy tumble dryer after precariously balancing it on the pedals

An ingenious man has been filmed using his bicycle to push around a heavy tumble dryer.

The hilarious clip shows the creative cyclist balancing the washing appliance on the pedal as he crosses the road.

The footage, captured on camera by Gordon Willoughby in Glasgow at the weekend, shows the man moving what appears to be a tumble dryer.

The video shows the machine on the side of the bike with the man pushing it along by the handlebars.

It‘s unclear how the dryer is held on to the bike but the innovative cyclist filmed walking beside it can be seen tilting the bike at an angle to balance it.

Gordon, who was visiting the city for the weekend filmed the clip on Pollockshaws Road, on Sunday evening at around 7:30pm.

He said: ‘I filmed it through the window of the apartment we had rented for the weekend.

‘Initially I couldn‘t believe what I was seeing. Once I realised what he was doing I got the camera out and took a wee video. I thought it was rather funny.‘

The clip has already racked up thousands of views as well as more than 150 comments and nearly 800 likes with commenters praising the imaginative transport method.

Lorna Quinn said: ‘Where there‘s a will, there‘s a way. Good on him.‘

Marion Mckenzie added: ‘Forward thinking. If it gets the job done.‘

Eilidh Stewart replied: ‘Necessity really is the mother of all invention. Fair play to him.‘