Man Utd can miss top four for years and compete – Mourinho

Manchester United could remain out of Champions League for another four years and still compete with big clubs, insists Jose Mourinho

Manchester United can stay in Champions League exile for another four years and it would not damage the club, according to Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach hopes to restore United among Europe‘s elite next season by winning the Europa League or finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

But Mourinho insists that an extended absence from the Champions League would not harm a club of United‘s size and stature.

‘We need and we don‘t need,‘ he said on the eve of United‘s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht in Belgium.

‘We don‘t need because Manchester United‘s history is so big and Manchester United is so much bigger than many other clubs that are playing Champions League that if Manchester United do not play Champions League for four years that doesn‘t affect the prestige, the dimension and history of the club.

‘So Manchester United doesn‘t need to play Champions League.

‘But Manchester United wants to play, Manchester United feels that it‘s the competition adapted to the history and ambitions of everyone at the club, so we want to play.

‘We have to fight with everything we have to play Champions League next season. How can we do that? Win the Europa League or finish top four.

‘So we have to fight to open doors. If one day a door closes then we have another door open. My feeling is that we will fight with everything we have in both competitions.

‘But honestly, I have a special feeling in the Europa League and the players the same because it‘s a competition we can win.

‘It can give us the same as the top four but it can give us a title. We won one-and-a-half titles (the EFL Cup and Community Shield) this season, but we have to fight for the Europa League and we have been doing that since the start of the competition.

‘Ten matches already – Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, France, Belgium, Holland. We are going around Europe, fighting and playing Thursday evenings and going to the Premier League at the weekend.‘

Asked about the threat posed by Belgian League leaders Anderlecht in the first leg on Thursday, he added: ‘They are a threat, they are. They are a good team. They know how to play, they have a certain way of playing adapted to the qualities of their players.

‘We have to play at our best level. I know it‘s two legs and we have to play a second match at Old Trafford where in the Europa League we are very strong and win every match in the Europa League, so we have that second leg as a possible protection.

‘Thursday we have to play well because if we don‘t then we put ourselves in a difficult situation.

‘They attack well on the counter and have good players – it‘s a small stadium but with enthusiastic, big support.

‘When any team arrives in the quarter-final of a European competition, every team starts feeing that it is possible. We feel it is possible and Anderlecht will feel that too.

‘We already played 10 matches to be here, its along way to be here and when you arrive here the motivation is high for everyone.‘

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals on his last appearance here when Paris Saint-Germain won 5-0 in the Champions League in October 2013.

And Mourinho believes the Swede will be even more determined to do well again with the Europa League final being staged in Stockholm in May.

‘I think it‘s part of history that he scores goals everywhere,‘ said the United manager. ‘He probably doesn‘t even remember that.

‘We hope he can deliver again because it‘s the motivation of everyone in the club to go to the final. Maybe he has a little extra because the final is in Sweden because he‘s never played in a European final in such an amazing career, so maybe his motivation is higher than all of us

‘Maybe he has a good feeling in the stadium. Everyone was talking about his great record against St Etienne and he scored again, so let‘s see if he can.‘