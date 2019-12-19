MAPPED: These are the US targets Vladimir Putin WILL strike in World War Three

Nuclear conflict between the two military superpowers looms after US secretary of state Rex Tillerson said relations are “at a low point”.

He said: “The world‘s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship.”

Vladimir Putin was reeling after Donald Trump bombed a Syrian airbase in revenge for a chemical attack.

The Russian president has been preparing his nation for nuclear war with new bunkers, bombs and space weapons, analysis shows.

Moscow is estimated to possess 4,490 nuclear warheads compared with 4,500 in the US.

Daily Star Online can reveal which US states would be vapourised if World War Three were to break out.

The black dots show where nuclear hell would be concentrated if Russia were to launch a preemptive strike with 2,000 warheads.

The purple dots show the regions that would be struck if Putin were to rain 500 nukes on the US.

NUKE PROOF: A Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station

The 2,000-warhead scenario assumes a first strike by the Russians.

The 500-warhead attack would be a retaliatory strike in the event the US launched first, thus limiting the Russian arsenal.

Both nations adopt a policy of mutually assured destruction – meaning both sides would be completely annihilated in the event of a nuke war.

NUKES: Russia has around 2,000 nuclear warheads

Some states appear safer than others, with secluded, rural areas – such as Nevada and Idaho – deemed more favourable.

The east coast of the US would suffer the most casualties, with New York, Florida and Washington DC completely obliterated.

The map was created using data from FEMA and the National Resources Defense Council.

