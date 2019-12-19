Marc Bartra facing up to a month out with wrist injury following bomb attack

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel expects Marc Bartra to be out for up to four weeks with a wrist injury suffered during the bomb attack which targeted their team bus on Tuesday.

The Dortmund squad were on their way to Signal Iduna Park for the Champions League quarter-final clash against Monaco when three explosions went off near their coach.

Bartra was the only player to suffer a significant injury and underwent surgery on a fractured wrist on Tuesday night while bits of debris were also dislodged from the defender’s hand as a result of the blasts.

Monaco went on to win the rearranged first-leg encounter 3-2 on Wednesday – less than 24 hours after the attack – in a breathless encounter in north-west Germany.

But Tuchel says the result was put into perspective by the “shock” of Tuesday evening’s events and the ongoing attempt to quantify what had happened.

Speaking in a press conference, Tuchel said: “Compared to what happened on Tuesday, the importance of the game is zero. Each person concerned must deal with this situation differently. Some players only really realised the shock and the situation when they rejoined their families at home.

“We must find a way to get clear but we don’t know yet how it’s going to happen. It’s incredibly hard to talk about. We can share only with each other and understand.”

On Bartra’s injury, Tuchel added: “It’s a four-week break. He would like to play now.”

In the first half on Wednesday it appeared the events had taken their toll as Monaco surged into a two-goal lead through Kylian Mbappe’s opener and a Sven Bender own goal.

Kagawa keeps his cool to slot home his third goal of the season. — Champions League ()

The second half was a different story as Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa scored either side of Mbappe’s second to give the German side hope for the return leg.

Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin admitted football was far from his mind, particularly in the opening 45 minutes, saying on Scandinavian TV: “I don’t know if people can understand this, but until I was on the pitch in the second half I did not think about football to be honest.

“I know football is very important, we love football, we suffer with football and I know we earn a lot of money and have a privileged life but we are human beings. There is so much more than football in this world. (On Tuesday) night we felt it.”

Tuchel claimed in the aftermath of Wednesday’s match that his side were told they had to play by a text message from UEFA. However, the governing body issued a statement saying the Bundesliga club agreed to the rearrangement of the game.

A UEFA spokesman said: “The decision to play the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco FC on Wednesday at 18.45CET was made on Tuesday night at the BvB Stadion Dortmund in cooperation and complete agreement with clubs and authorities.

“UEFA was in touch with all parties on Wednesday and never received any information which suggested that any of the teams did not want to play.”

