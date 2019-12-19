Marc Bartra injury: Dortmund defender out for four weeks

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra out for four weeks with wrist injury suffered in roadside bomb blast ahead of Monaco clash

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says Spain defender Marc Bartra will be out for about four weeks because of the injury sustained in the bomb attack on the team bus.

Bartra was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the bus as it left the team hotel for Dortmund‘s Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco. The Spaniard was taken to the hospital and had surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

After the operation, Bartra posted a photo of himself online making a thumbs-up gesture with his left hand. He had a bandage wrapped around his right arm, and a smaller bandage around his left wrist.

He faces four weeks out with the injury, with boss Tuchel insisting the Spaniard would play now if it was medically safe.

Tuchel said: ‘It looks like Marc Bartra will return to the team in four weeks. He‘d like to play now already.‘

Speaking after Dortmund lost the replayed game 3-2 on Wednesday night, German boss Thomas Tuchel insisted he and his team were regarding the restaging of the fixture.

He said: ‘We were informed by text message that UEFA was making this decision, a decision made in Switzerland that concerns us directly. We will not forget it, it is a very bad feeling.

A few minutes after this attack, the only question asked was, ‘‘Are you ready to play?’’ — as if we had thrown a beer on our coach.

Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt.