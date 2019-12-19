Matt Damon puts on rare PDA with wife Luciana Barroso

Sealed with a kiss! Matt Damon puts on rare PDA with stunning wife Luciana Barroso as couple smooch in Byron Bay on holiday with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

They‘re holidaying in the idyllic Byron Bay in Northern NSW, with Australian star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

And on Tuesday, Hollywood star Matt Damon, 46, and his stunning wife Luciana Barroso, put on a rare display of PDA as they smooched at the beach.

The couple – who have been married for over a decade – were joined by their children as they embraced after what was no doubt a long day by the sea.

Luciana wore a maroon bikini with a floaty beach dress on top, which featured a blue and lilac print.

She had her long dark locks tied up off her face and protected herself from the sun with a hat and sunglasses.

Matt meanwhile wore black board shorts and a black T-shirt, with a cap.

The clan were seen talking to Chris and Elsa – who have a mansion on the beach in Byron Bay – and appeared in good spirits.

During the outing, Matt and Luciana‘s daughter Stella, six, was stung by a jellyfish and paramedics attended the scene to help.

Afterwards, the families ended their beach trip, no doubt so Stella could rest up.

Last year, Matt opened up about his friendship with the Thor star in an interview with Nova‘s .

‘Hemsworth is a great friend of mine,‘ the Hollywood actor shared, before continuing: ‘I‘m really tight with him and his wife and the kids.‘

When the radio hosts quizzed the 46-year-old on his friendship with the Thor star, Matt did not hold back, especially when it came to the comparison in their surfing abilities.

‘No, no, no,‘ Matt joked when asked whether he would be seen surfing alongside Chris.

‘I don‘t want to surf with them [Chris‘ family], just because I‘m a horrible surfer,‘ he shared while laughing.

‘Luke can surf too,‘ the star added while referencing Chris and Liam‘s older brother, who also acts.