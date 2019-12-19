Be pretty in prints on the beach with Elsa's Spell & The Gypsy Collective bikini

PICTURED: The moment Matt Damon‘s daughter Stella, six, is stung by a jellyfish on Byron Bay holiday with Chris Hemsworth‘s family… as paramedics arrive

Matt Damon‘s youngest daughter Stella, six, was stung by a jellyfish at Byron Bay‘s famous beach The Pass on Tuesday.

The Bourne Identity actor, 46, rushed to a local café to get ice before paramedics were called to the scene to treat her injury.

Stella reportedly screamed as she dashed from the water to the sand after the sting.

Paramedics attended to the girl‘s injury as she was comforted by Matt and her mother Luciana Barroso.

Daily Mail Australia previously contacted Matt Damon's representatives for comment.

Matt and his family were also joined by Byron Bay locals , his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children.

The Ocean‘s Eleven star and his family have been holidaying with the Hemsworths in northern New South Wales since Saturday.

They‘ve been staying at the Hemsworth‘s home, spending their time horse riding along the beach, and enjoying helicopter flights, reported.

The Hollywood stars have been friends for years. Matt previously told radio show : ‘I‘m really tight with him and his wife and the kids.‘

Chris also spoke highly of Matt in an interview with in 2014, claiming the Oscar-winning screenwriter is a role model.

‘We became friends around the time I started to work, and I‘ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,‘ the 33-year-old said.

‘Matt‘s just a normal guy who has the movie star thing figured out.‘

