May bank holiday set for travel chaos as rail staff strike

May Bank Holiday chaos looms as train staff vote for strikes on the Virgin East Coast and Arriva Rail North routes

The May bank holiday weekend is set to be plunged into travel chaos as rail workers vote for strikes on Virgin East Coast and Arriva Rail North routes.

Virgin staff will stage a 48-hour walk out from April 28 in a row over the role of guards and jobs, while Arriva workers will stage a 24-hour strike about new driver-only trains, the RMT union has announced.

The strikes are sure to leave travelers fuming as people try to make the most of the long weekend with days out and short breaks away.

The RMT wants a specific assurance from Virgin that a new position of train manager will retain the safety- critical roles and training currently held by train guards.

It said consultation over ‘widespread on-board changes‘ has been going on for more than a year, adding that the firm had implemented the changes from March with no agreement with the union.

‘The new service is not fit for purpose and has turned into a chaotic shambles, with untrained staff forced into roles and the whole train crew left to work it out for themselves,‘ a spokesman said.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash added that the attitude that Virgin East Coast has shown towards the union‘s members was ‘simply appalling‘.

He said: ‘Virgin East Coast have refused to give the most basic assurances on the safety-critical role of the guard on their trains continuing into the future.

‘Instead they have sought to fob us off with meaningless statements that are, frankly, an insult to the intelligence of our members who are charged with maintaining safety on board these intercity trains.

‘On top of that, chaotic operational changes have been bulldozed through and there is now an additional threat to stations and travel centre staff that leaves our members on a knife-edge.

‘This contemptuous attitude has unleashed a tidal wave of anger at the grassroots and the action we have agreed to put on is simply a reflection of the disgust and frustration at months of ducking and diving by the company.‘

While Mr Cash also claimed that Arriva Rail North were showing a ‘flagrant disregard for the safety issues at the heart of the dispute‘ over driver-only trains.

He said: ‘RMT commends our Arriva Rail North members on their rock-solid display of strength, resolve and unity during the action so far in opposition to the introduction of driver-controlled operation and defence of the guards to guarantee a safer, securer and more accessible railway for all.‘

The RMT is also embroiled in disputes over staffing and driver-only trains at Southern and Merseyrail.

Its members, at the two operators and Arriva Rail North, staged a 24-hour strike last Saturday, the day of the Grand National.

The union has taken 31 days of strike action against Southern in the past year, although fresh talks will be held later this month to try to break the deadlock.

Talks about staffing on new Merseyrail trains are also due to go ahead.

A Virgin Trains spokesman said: ‘We have not received formal notification from the RMT about any industrial action.‘