Medics interrupt appointments to avoid parking fines

‘Nightmare‘ for medical staff who have to run to move their cars between treating patients to dodge £40 fines after their parking permits were removed

Pictured, a member of staff at Poole Community Health Clinic returns to work after moving her car to avoid parking fines

Medics are being forced to interrupt treating patients to move their cars as they face a daily battle to avoid parking fines.

Staff at Poole Community Health Clinic in Dorset, return to their vehicles up to four times a day in order to dodge £40 charges.

The 81-strong team have to make the frustrating 12-minute dashes after their permits for the centre‘s car park was revoked.

One medic, who did not want to be named, told the : ‘It‘s just a total nightmare, I‘m actually in the middle of seeing someone right now but instead I have to worry about making sure I don‘t get a ticket. It‘s ridiculous.‘

To avoid the fines many of the medics – including doctors and nurses – set alarms on their phones, while others are slapped with tickets on a weekly basis.

Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the clinic, said that the permits had been revoked to accommodate more visitors and patients.

A spokesman explained that the Trust would be talking to nearby Poole Hospital to try and resolve the parking row.

He said: ‘Patient care is our top priority, and we are confident these issues are having a minimal impact on the services we provide at the site.‘

The revelation at Poole comes after it was revealed last year that NHS hospitals in England made more than £120million from parking charges.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has previously called for hospitals to operate pay-on-exit parking regimes – rather than pay-and-display for a fixed period – and said fees for drivers visiting seriously ill patients should be cut or axed.

He said hospitals should make parking convenient, and waive fines if visitors or patients overstay through no fault of their own.