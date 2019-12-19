Michigan State increases room and board for 2017-18 school year

Akers Hall on Michigan State University‘s campus pictured in September 2016.(Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING — A 2.5% increase in room and board was unanimously approved by members of the Thursday morning.

The increase — $142 more for food and $100 more for a double room in one of MSU‘s residence halls — is the lowest annual increase in nearly two decades, according to Vennie Gore, vice president of auxiliary enterprises at MSU.

Gore was adamant that MSU can compete with more upscale housing options like SkyVue, a nine-story mixed-use development in East Lansing slated to open in time for the 2017 fall semester.

“There are 2,300 units that are coming online now outside of us and we really have to be competitive through our food and also through the engagement centers and all the services we offer for students on campus,” he said.

Gore told trustees MSU has the third-lowest room and board rate in the Big 10. In total, a student with a silver meal plan living in a double room on campus will pay $9,976 for the 2017-18 school year.

For those looking to move on from dorm life, Gore said 1855 Place, once completed, will offer an apartment lifestyle without having to leave campus or its amenities.That project is slated to be completed by fall 2017.

A decision on tuition rates for the upcoming school year is expected at the board‘s next meeting in June.

