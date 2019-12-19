Mike Tyson thanks Christie for work on prisoner re-entry

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie‘s efforts to halt drug addiction now include a chapter with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Christie has accepted a champion‘s belt from Tyson for his efforts on prisoner re-entry. The presentation came Thursday at an annual conference in Jersey City where they were featured speakers.

The Republican governor has dedicated his final year in office to drug addiction, but also prisoner re-entry issues. Earlier this week Christie marked the reopening of a state prison as an institution to treat drug-addicted inmates.

Christie also is heading a panel for President Donald Trump on opioid addiction.

Christie says too often those addicted to drugs end up behind bars.

Tyson was convicted in 1992 on rape charges and sentenced to six years in prison.