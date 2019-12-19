Milan sold to Chinese group to end months of uncertainty

AC Milan finally sold to Chinese investors in £627.5m deal to end over eight months of uncertainty for club as outgoing owner Silvio Berlusconi pays tribute to fans

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has finally completed his troubled, protracted sale of AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium and thanked the fans after ending his 31-year stint as owner.

Berlusconi said he left the club with ‘pain and emotion‘ but said he needed to sell in order for the club to compete at the highest level.

Milan enjoyed their most successful years under Berlusconi after he took over in February 1986, including winning eight league titles and five European Cups and Champions Leagues.

WHO IS BEHIND THE AC MILAN TAKEOVER?

The tortuously long winded deal began last summer. It was thought a consortium fronted by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li would buy the club, but their pursuit failed.

Instead, the club has been taken over by Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux – previously known as Sino-Europe Sports, with promises of returning AC Milan to their former greatness.

Since winning the Scudetto in 2011, Milan have slipped into mid-table, finishing eighth, 10th and seventh in the last three seasons.

Previous owner Silvio Berlusconi, who was in charge for over 30 years, had limited his monetary input as he looked to sell. Now he has done so, a newly moneyed Milan – and similarly rich rivals Inter – could next season finally challenge Juventus‘ monopoly.

In a statement on the club website he said: ‘I leave today, after more than 30 years, ownership and Chairman of AC Milan.

‘I do so with pain and emotion, but with the knowledge that the modern game, to compete at the highest European and world levels, needs investment and resources that a single family is no longer able to support.

‘I will never forget the emotions that Milan has been able to give and give to all of us. I will never forget all the people thanks to whom I had the privilege of presiding over the club that has won so much.‘

Berlusconi said it would be impossible to name all the individual players and coaches he wished to thank, but instead offered them all ‘a big group hug‘.

He said: ‘But above all, my thanks from the bottom of my heart goes out to our fans. To the millions of fans who filled stadiums around the world to shout Forza Milan, for many others, many more still, that being physically far, there have been close with sympathy and enthusiasm.

‘Without them, our winning Milan would not exist and could not exist. With them, we won everything he could win. I have in my mind and heart a thousand times when the testimonies of affection of our supporters have been extraordinary and moving.‘

The deal, said to be worth £627.5million, was finalised on Thursday and tightens China‘s grip on the game in Italy.

The deal, the biggest Chinese investment in a European club, follows retail giant Suning Commerce Group‘s purchase of Milan‘s rival Inter last year. A Chinese firm also owns the media rights to Serie A.

In a statement published on the AC Milan website, Berlusconi‘s family holding Fininvest said it had sold its entire 99.93 percent stake in the club to Luxembourg-based Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

The deal had been provisionally agreed on August 5, but persistent problems meant that the takeover was not completed officially for another eight months.

The new owners have also agreed to take on Milan‘s debts, which the statement said are worth around £186.5million. The statement also confirmed the new board positions will be confirmed on Friday.

Milan are currently sixth in Serie A, 10 points off the Champions League qualification places with seven games to play.

The 18-time Scudetto winners and seven time European champions have fallen on comparatively hard times in recent seasons as Berlusconi limited his investment in the team – they have not qualified for European football in the last three seasons and last won the league in 2011.