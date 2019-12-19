Millie Mackintosh returns to Britain‘s Next Top Model

How times change! Millie Mackintosh takes charge as she returns to Britain‘s Next Top Model… six years after failing to impress with fleeting three second audition

Her last appearance on Britain’s Next Top Model proved to be unsuccessful, but Millie Mackintosh is poised for a return to the popular reality show – albeit with a rather different role.

Taking to Instagram, the former Made In Chelsea star, 27, shared a teaser from Thursday evening’s episode, hours after the reinvigorated Lifetime series confirmed her return in a supervisory capacity.

The short clip finds the latest crop of aspiring British models given the potentially challenging task of shooting their very own ecommerce campaign by Millie and show judge Hilary Alexander, 71.

Scroll down for video

‘I’m looking for an all-rounder,’ an assertive Millie tells them. ‘I’m going to be asking you to shoot stills, video content and also you’re going to be choosing your own outfits.’

Hopeful model Olivia later admits to being star-struck by the reality TV star, telling her interviewer: ‘When I saw Millie Mackintosh I was just like, “Oh my God.”’

It’s a far cry from Millie’s last appearance on the show, then called Britain And Ireland’s Next Top Model, when she auditioned as an aspiring model in her own right in 2011.

She was already making a name for herself on the debut series of E4 show Made In Chelsea, where her tangled relationship with on-off boyfriend Hugo Taylor proved to be one of its biggest storylines.

But far from being a glorious introduction to the glamorous world of haute couture, Millie’s appearance on the modelling show was reduced to a fleeting three seconds.

Indeed, her appearance was so brief that it didn’t even warrant a mention from its then narrator, Fearne Cotton.

Brief cameo aside Millie has become a household name thanks to her role on Made In Chelsea, but she admits people frequently overestimate her wealth because of her family‘s past association with the Quality Street empire.

‘People severely overestimate how wealthy I am,’ she told MailOnline in 2012. ‘I’m routinely referred to as the heir to the Quality Street fortune, as though I hit 21 and inherited millions. If only…

‘It’s not as if I get a cut every time someone eats a toffee. My family sold the business years ago. I’m comfortable, but I don’t live a flash life.’