Minnesota Twins‘ bats get hot on cold day, rip Detroit Tigers 11-5

Free Press sports writers Anthony Fenech and Jeff Seidel discuss the Joe Jimenez demotion, the Tigers' bullpen and more after the 11-5 loss to the Twins on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Video by the DFP.

Tigers finish 5-2 home stand; Zimmermann and Sanchez hit hard

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017.(Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

It was cold Thursday at Comerica Park. Cold and gray, and the Tigers played accordingly.

They didn’t pitch, they rarely hit, and the result was an 11-5 thrashing by the Minnesota Twins.

Jordan Zimmermann was plagued by a 31-pitch third inning, reverting to spring training form, and was knocked out after failing to pitch five innings. He walked a career-high five and put the Tigers behind the eight ball early.

“I couldn’t get a grip on the ball,” he said. “I had zero feel for the ball.”

It showed. In the third inning, he coughed up an early lead. In the fourth inning, he walked back-to-back batters for the first time in five seasons. Zimmermann would blow into his right hand, try to get some moisture on it, and the wind would wick it away. Shortly thereafter, not knowing where any of his pitches were going, he exited after four-plus innings.

“It should have been a lot worse than it was today, to be honest with you,” Zimmermann said.

The loss put a sour note to a strong home stand, in which the Tigers went 5-2 against the Red Sox and Twins. They are 6-3 on the season and tied for first place in the American League Central.

They staked Zimmermann a two-run lead early, on Miguel Cabrera’s first home run of the season in the first inning and a Jose Iglesias RBI double in the second. But that lead was short-lived. Robbie Grossman tied the game in the third with a two-run home run to rightfield. The Tigers didn’t lead again.

Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera receives congratulations from third base coach Dave Clark after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann watches Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman hit a home run in the third inning at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene checks the runner at first during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers‘ Miguel Cabrera celebrates his solo home run with Victor Martinez against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines basketball player Derrick Walton Jr. throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Former University of Michigan basketball player Derrick Walton Jr. throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on April 13, 2017. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano slides into second as Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias applies the tag in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Anibal Sanchez reacts to allowing a Minnesota Twins Max Kepler three-run home run in the fifth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP Minnesota Twins‘ Byron Buxton dives into first base safely against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez kisses the ball during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus takes the ball to relieve starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers‘ Justin Upton celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, AP JaCoby Jones of the Detroit Tigers hits a triple against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on April 13, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Apr 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Paul Sancya, Associated Press Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park on April 13, 2017. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Tigers‘ Andrew Romine celebrates with Tyler Collins after hitting a grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers outfielders Justin Upton, Andrew Romine and Tyler Collins celebrate the 5-3 win against the Twins on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press James McCann dumps water on teammate Andrew Romine after the Tigers‘ 5-3 win over the Twins on April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Leon Halip, Getty Images James McCann dumps water on teammate Andrew Romine after the Tigers‘ 5-3 win over the Twins on April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Carlos Osorio, AP Tigers manager Brad Ausmus in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Twins on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers reliever Alex Wilson, left, and outfielder Andrew Romine celebrate the 5-3 win against the Twins on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers reliever Alex Wilson pitches against the Twins during the ninth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, left, visits reliever Alex Wilson during the ninth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Miguel Cabrera bats against the Twins during the eighth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Miguel Cabrera bats against the Twins during the eighth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers catcher James McCann walks to the dugout against the Twins on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Nick Castellanos bats against the Twins during the eighth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers reliever Kyle Ryan pitches against the Twins during the seventh inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers reliever Kyle Ryan pitches against the Twins during the seventh inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers centerfielder Andrew Romine, right, celebrates with Tyler Collins after hitting a grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Andrew Romine celebrates his grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Andrew Romine celebrates his grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Andrew Romine celebrates with Justin Upton after his grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Andrew Romine celebrates his grand slam with third base coach Dave Clark against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Andrew Romine hits a grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Andrew Romine celebrates his grand slam against the Twins during the fourth inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Ian Kinsler bats against the Twins in the first inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Michael Fulmer pitches against the Twins during the first inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Michael Fulmer pitches against the Twins during the first inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers‘ Michael Fulmer pitches against the Twins during the first inning Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Comerica Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press Tigers catcher James McCann, right, is greeted at home plate by leftfielder Justin Upton after they both scored on McCann‘s two-run home run during the fifth inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Carlos Osorio, AP Tigers catcher James McCann looks skyward after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Carlos Osorio, AP Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez greets catcher James McCann (34) after the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Carlos Osorio, AP Tigers manager Brad Ausmus high-fives shortstop Dixon Machado after the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Tigers leftfielder Justin Upton watches a single hit by Twins pinch hitter Joe Mauer land in front of him during the ninth inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler greets rightfielder Mikie Mahtook and centerfielder JaCoby Jones, right, as they celebrate the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez pitches during the ninth inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Duane Burleson, Getty Images Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Duane Burleson, Getty Images IndyCar driver Conor Daly throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) hits a single in the fourth inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports Tigers pitcher Shane Greene (61) checks the runner at first in the seventh inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports Tigers pitcher Kyle Ryan pitches in the seventh inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports Tigers catcher James McCann (34) and pitcher Francisco Rodriguez (57) celebrate after the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports Tigers manager Brad Ausmus (7) and catcher James McCann (34) celebrate after the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports Tigers catcher James McCann misplays a popup from Twins rightfielder Danny Santana during the third inning of the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Carlos Osorio, AP Miss Michigan Arianna Quan throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Tigers‘ 2-1 win Tuesday at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski USA TODAY Sports

As part of a 31-pitch fourth inning, Eddie Rosario hit a RBI single. He couldn’t escape the fifth and when he exited, leaving two men on base, righty Anibal Sanchez promptly allowed a three-run home run to Max Kepler to put the game all but out of reach.

Sanchez allowed five runs on five hits. Justin Upton hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his first of the season for the Tigers.

“It wasn’t so much the cold weather, it was more the wind,” Zimmermann said. “It’s a horrible feeling. It was just a rough day to be out there for me.”

His final line was 4 2/3 innings, four hits, five runs, three walks and five strikeouts.

Said Zimmermann: “I’ll definitely be better the next time out.”

Anthony Fenech:

