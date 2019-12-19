Mom hopes Warren Lincoln football coach not in trouble

Heather and Oliver Durham(Photo: Heather Durham)

57 CONNECT 8 COMMENTEMAILMORE

Heather Durham hopes Warren Lincoln High School football coach Darrius Alexander doesn’t get suspended for doing the right thing by helping her son, Oliver, who had run away from the family’s temporary residence.

The incident came to light when Eastpointe police received a call about a potential abduction. A bystander filmed Oliver being picked up and body slammed by a young male driving a pickup at a gas station. Police released the video to the media seeking more information.

What actually happened, Durham said, was that Alexander had sent two friends out to look for Oliver, the starting quarterback on the Lincoln High‘s football team.

:

.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; } .oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }

She said the two friends caught up with him and forced him into the truck and returned him to his mom.

Police investigated and determined that no charges were warranted.

Durham said Alexander told her he could face suspension by the district for his involvement.

“He doesn’t deserve to be in trouble,’’ Durham said. “I’m very upset and if Van Dyke Public Schools does that I will do whatever it takes to try and reverse it. No. 1, that’s sending a negative message. Our children look at this coach as a mentor, as a friend, as a teacher and as a coach.”

The Durham family has fallen on hard times, with Heather suffering from cancer and unable to work. The family lost their home and are living in a cramped hotel room.

The Van Dyke School District Superintendent Piper Bognar said the incident is under investigation.

“Our student safety and security is always our utmost concern. That will remain our focus first and foremost. We have no further comments at this time,‘‘ Bognar said.

57 CONNECT 8 COMMENTEMAILMORE