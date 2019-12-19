Mother relives moment she was fat-shamed by security guard

‘I may be fat, but I am human‘: Mum, 32, who lost 70 kilos tells of the humiliating moment security guards fat-shamed her at RSL – as it‘s revealed the bouncers have since been FIRED

A mother-of-four who lost over 70 kilograms has opened up about the horrific moment two security guards ‘fat-shamed‘ her during a girls night at her local RSL club.

International blogger Telaine Smith, 32, who lives in Hervey Bay, Queensland, was walking up a flight of stairs with her girlfriends when she overheard a cruel joke.

After advising the group of women that the elevator was broken, the two security guards had begun to make noises in sound with their steps, mocking their weight.

‘What excuse has any person got to make noises in regards to someone‘s steps? ‘Boom BOOM BOOOOM‘ rang in my ears and laughing amongst themselves echoed far after the occurrence,‘ Ms Smith recalled in a post on her Facebook .

After no managers arrived to deal with her complaint, she confronted the bouncers on her way out and recorded the conversation, calling them out for their comments.

‘You may not have meant for us to hear you, but your intent when you made those comments was disgusting. Inhumane, and disgusting,‘ she began.

‘Mocking people due to their size … does it make you feel good to make other people feel bad?

‘Your noises were in reference to our sizing and us walking up a staircase, I am so hurt, disgusted, humiliated and ashamed that this happened at an RSL of all places.

‘I‘m a human. I may be fat, but I am a human. What you did makes me want to go home, and never go in public again.‘

In a statement provided to , Hervey Bay RSL confirmed that both men had been sacked after the fat-shaming incident.

‘Management has apologised unreservedly to the Ladies both via phone and email as outlined below,‘ the statement read.

‘I can confirm following a thorough investigation a number of staff have been terminated due to their conduct on the night. Our club will not tolerate discrimination in any form.‘

Ms Smith‘s blog, Low Carb Island, shares the story of how her and her partner Derek were able to shed hundreds of combined kilograms with healthy living and a clean diet.