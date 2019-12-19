‘Motown: The Musical’ seeks singers for tour

Buy Photo

Motown Records architect Berry Gordy is overseeing an open casting call on Tuesday as “Motown: The Musical” auditions singers for the show’s touring company.

Producers are “seeking African-American men and women, ages 20s-40s” with “amazing soulful voices to play different performers from Motown history.”

The show is also looking for a boy age 8 to 13 to play the youthful Michael Jackson, Gordy and Stevie Wonder. Prior theater experience is not necessary.

The “Motown” auditions will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Motown Museum, 2648 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.

Prospects are asked to bring sheet music for a Motown selection of choice (musical accompaniment will be provided) along with a photo and resumé.

The current tour of “Motown: The Musical,” which premiered on Broadway in 2013 and played to more than 62,000 during its inaugural Detroit run the following year, is returning to the Fisher Theatre April 18-30. Tickets for the Detroit-based musical are available via Ticketmaster and the Fisher box office.

Gordy wrote and co-produced the show. Rehearsals for the next tour begin in August in New York City.

Young Detroit actor has a new role

Issac Ryan Brown, a talented child actor from Detroit, has a long list of show-biz credits that includes playing the young Dre on ABC’s “Black-ish” and appearing in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Now Brown, who’s in sixth grade at the online Michigan Virtual Charter Academy, has a new series on the Disney Channel.

Brown is providing the voice of Bingo on the animated “Puppy Dog Pals,” which premieres at 10:30 a.m. Friday with back-to-back episodes.

In the cartoon created by comedian Harland Williams, pug brothers Bingo and Rolly share life lessons on qualities like creativity and cooperation while going on puppy adventures.

Brown has done voice work previously for Nickelodeon’s “Bubble Guppies” and appeared on prime-time shows like ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder.”

His voice castmates in “Puppy Dog Pals” will include recurring guest stars like Huey Lewis, Jack McBrayer, Yvette Nicole Brown and Cheri Oteri.

Concert of Colors venues added

Jack White’s Third Man Records complex is among several new venues joining the lineup for this year’s Concert of Colors festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Michigan Science Center and the Detroit Historical Museum are also on board for the fest’s 25th anniversary edition, which will run July 12-16 in Midtown.

The 1967 Detroit riot will be a running theme at this year’s event, including a “Music of Rebellion” program at the latest Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue on July 15.

“That the 25th anniversary Concert of Colors celebrating the diversity of metro Detroit and the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Detroit rebellion will take place so closely seems almost poetic,” festival founder Ismael Ahmed said in a statement.

A full music lineup will be released in coming weeks. Concert of Colors, produced by the Arab American National Museum, typically presents an array of world music alongside local performers on outdoor and indoor stages at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center. Third Man will host the festival’s July 12 opening day events.

Gospel singer Linda Hopkins dies

Actress and gospel singer Linda Hopkins, who won a Tony Award in 1972 for the musical “Inner City,” died Monday in Milwaukee, according to her great-niece Hazel Lindsey. She was 92.

Inspired by blues singer Bessie Smith, Hopkins wrote and starred in 1974’s one-woman musical “Me and Bessie” and was later nominated for a Tony for the musical “Black and Blue.”

The New Orleans-born singer toured with Sammy Davis Jr. and jazz musician Branford Marsalis. Her film and television appearances include Clint Eastwood’s “Honkytonk Man,” the miniseries “King” and 1979’s “Roots: The Next Generations.”

Stars gather at ‘Star Wars’ celebration

How do you celebrate 40 years of “Star Wars” in 90 minutes?

With a surprise Harrison Ford appearance, a touching Carrie Fisher tribute, a John Williams performance and a fair amount of jokes about George Lucas’ dialogue, of course.

Attendees at Star Wars Celebration were treated to that and more Thursday in Orlando at the kick-off of the four-day fan event marking the anniversary of Lucas’ space saga.

Actor Warwick Davis moderated the event, featuring appearances by Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Hayden Christensen.

Julie Hinds, Brian McCollum and Free Press news services

