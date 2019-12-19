MSU‘s Tori Jankoska drafted No. 9 overall by Chicago Sky in WNBA draft

Michigan State‘s Tori Jankoska was drafted No. 9 overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA draft Thursday night.(Photo: Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal)

Tori Jankoska usually isn’t the type to show much emotion.

But the Michigan State senior guard couldn’t hold off the tears Thursday night as she learned the next stage of her basketball career would take her to Chicago.

Jankoska became the seventh Spartan women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA draft when she was picked No. 9 overall by the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

“It’s been better than I could have ever imagined,” Jankoska said. “To hear your name called at nine when you’re not expecting it – (there were) tears.

“There were tears coming down knowing how hard it was and all the expectations that go against you. Those that believe in you like Coach (Suzy) Merchant and my family and my closest friends – they’ve put belief in me. To give them that excitement on the same night – that means a lot to me.”

Jankoska gave MSU a first-round selection in the WNBA for the second straight season after by the Dallas Wings in 2016. They join Kristin Haynie as the only first-round WNBA draft picks in program history.

“It’s pretty special,” Jankoska said. “Coming in, who thought that I would be drafted, let alone (in the) top 10. I love being able to prove myself when a lot of others doubt. It’s really special to me and I’m going to continue to do that. I’m just really excited about the opportunity.”

The 5-foot-8 Jankoska worked her way into a professional player. The 2013 Michigan Miss Basketball developed into a complete player at MSU in large part due to a strong work ethic and commitment to the sport. Merchant cited that strong work ethic countless times as Jankoska finished her career as a Spartan with a record-setting senior season.

Jankoska, a Freeland native, became MSU’s all-time leading scorer this winter and concluded her career with 2,212 points. She also set records for career made 3s (320) and highest scoring average in a season (22.6 points per game) while and helping the Spartans reach the NCAA tournament.

Now Jankoska is looking forward to trying to find her niche at the next level with the Sky, who are under the leadership of first-year coach Amber Stocks.

“That’s the thing that I’ve done well since high school is proving my worth,” Jankoska said. “(It’s) people that believe in my and proving them right. (For) people who don’t, it’s proving them wrong. I’m so blessed to have the Chicago Sky organization and their belief behind me, and I want to go out there and do what they brought me to do.”

Powers, who earned all-rookie honors last year, is looking forward to having another Spartan in the league.

“It will be amazing to have another girl from MSU to come and be in the WNBA,” Powers said while at the draft. “I’m happy to kind of start the whole trend from MSU and it’s time to keep Spartans going in the league. It’s an amazing experience and I’m happy that she has the opportunity.”

