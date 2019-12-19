NEW Jane Austen fiver worth £50,000 released into circulation as fresh hunt begins

FORTUNE: The engrave Jane Austen fiver have been sold for up to £50,000

Micro-artist Graham Short confirmed the surprise note is waiting to be found after he visited the Jane Austen centre in Bath, Somerset.

Three of the initial four engraved notes have been discovered and it was thought only one plastic fiver remained.

Rumours of a fifth note were circulating as excited Brits continued to check their wallets with the hope of finding a hidden fortune.

“I only picked them up yesterday, but nobody knows yet” Graham Short

It‘s thought the latest fiver has just been put into circulation in Bath, after Mr Short‘s incognito visit to the centre where the author lived for many years.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We have been in with Mr Short‘s representative and he has confirmed another £5 note was engraved at the same time as the others.

“We are also now aware of the reason behind his visit and although we cannot disclose if the fifth £5 note was spent that day, now we know the truth, it is very exciting news.”

Mr Short visited the centre‘s tea room, spent time in the gift shop and paid to go around the exhibition dedicated to the author‘s time in the city.

The £5 note is engraved with a picture of Jane Austen and the Pride and Prejudice quote: “I hope I never ridicule what is wise or good.”

Other classic quotes from Emma, Pride and Prejudice, and Mansfield Park have also been engraved onto the rare Bank of England notes.

Art experts estimate the fivers could be worth up to £50,000 after collectors forked out thousands to buy fivers with unusual serial numbers earlier this year.

Mr Short revealed which could start a fresh hunt for a hidden fortune.

He said: “I picked up ten new £1 coins yesterday and I’m seriously thinking about doing something with them.

“I only picked them up yesterday, but nobody knows yet.”