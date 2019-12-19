New Jersey RB Iverson Clement commits to Gators

has landed one of the top running back prospects in the country for 2018 with the commitment of Iverson Clement of Mount Holly (N.J.) Rancocas Valley Regional High.

Clement, who was considered to be a heavy lean toward the Gators, picked UF over offers from 17 other Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Clement rushed for 1,430 yards and 19 touchdowns last season as a junior at Rancocas Valley. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Clement also plays defensive back and had one interception last season.

Clement, who announced his decision via his Twitter account , is the sixth commitment to the Gators 2018 recruiting class and first running back.

The Gators signed two running backs in the 2017 class in Malik Davis of Tampa Jesuit and Adarius Lemons of Clearwater.

