New model of grammar schools truly open for all, says Justine Greening

Selection in new 21st century grammar schools will increase the options for young people “to truly help make the most of their talents”, Education Secretary Justine Greening has vowed.

Ms Greening was outlining a new model of state grammar schools she says should work for everyone, including children from “ordinary working families”.

It came as a Government consultation said families not included in traditional measures of deprivation, but whose household income is below the national average, find it harder to access outstanding schools and perform worse than their wealthier peers.

"We believe it must be parents and communities that have the final say on whether to have grammars in their area." — DfE ()

But the Government says pupils in grammar schools are as likely to be from ordinary working families as children in non-selective schools.

Speaking at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, south-west London, Ms Greening said: “Grammars do work for other groups in our society, not just the wealthy.

“The new schools we will create will support young people from every background, not the privileged few.

“Young people on free school meals, those eligible for the pupil premium, young people from ordinary working families that are struggling to get by – I want these new schools to work for everyone.

“This will be a new model of grammars, truly open to all – we will insist on that, and it will reflect the choices of local parents and communities.”

Grammar schools will create a two-tier edu system with outcomes of a test at 11 determining a child’s educational future and life chances. — NUT ()

A Government consultation has been launched to better understand the needs of ordinary working families – defined as those on modest household incomes of around £33,000 who tend to live outside the inner cities in suburbs and coastal areas, people Ms Greening called the “backbone of our economy”.

Forthcoming proposals will outline how to “knit together” the different parts of the education system in a bid to raise attainment, and will be fairer for ordinary working families.

Grammar proposals about extending privilege, not tackling the inequality which blights the lives of too many children & young people — NASUWT ()

Ms Greening, who herself went to a comprehensive school, said: “Look at the gap in attainment. Less well-off children enter school behind their wealthier peers already.

“Once they get to school they fall further behind because they’re less likely to go to a good school.”

She said: “We should never accept an education system that is so tilted against the disadvantaged.”

Grammar schools only serve the better off: 11% of grammar school pupils attended a private prep school. 2.5% of grammar pupils are on FSMs — Labour Press Team ()

Malcolm Trobe, interim general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The Secretary of State’s attempt to justify the expansion of selection on the premise that it will benefit ‘ordinary working families’ smacks of desperation.

Grammar schools are back in the news. Our most recent research (Sept) found 34% back creating more grammar schools — YouGov ()

“Tinkering with admissions codes will not alter the fact that these schools will be able to benefit only a minority of young people.

“Ordinary working families” should not have to “make do” with what they are offered, Ms Greening said, adding that “no one area or group has a monopoly on this country’s talent”.

Selection encourages social division: only 2.5% of grammar school pupils are eligible for free meals, compared with 13.2% in other schools — Labour Press Team ()

She said: “But you wouldn’t know that from looking at our education results. Nearly a million young people still attend inadequate schools or schools that require improvement.”

The new state grammar schools will help create a “true meritocracy” in the education system, Ms Greening claimed.

