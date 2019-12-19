New Zealand North Island Bay of Plenty hit by Cyclone Cook

Trees uprooted, power lines down, and thousands bracing for evacuation: Cyclone Cook bears down on New Zealand – after residents told to brace for the ‘worst storm in 50 YEARS‘

Ex-tropical Cyclone Cook has hit New Zealand‘s North Island, with Auckland avoiding the worst of the storm as it heads south, and emergency services urging people to delay their Easter plans.

The cyclone made landfall near the Bay of Plenty reported the , before moving across to Hawke‘s Bay and Gisborne.

The cyclone is now believed to be tracking across the lower North Island.

Thousands of people have been evacuated with Thames, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty are under states of emergency.

Two people have been hospitalised in Hawke‘s Bay after a tree hit their car.

Residents in low-lying Coromandel east coast, Tauranga and Ohope have been told to evacuate, while people in the Bay of Plenty are on high alert to evacuate with little notice.

An estimated 137 schools and 133 early learning centres have been closed on the North Island.

About 1400 homes in the Bay of Plenty Region, including in Tauranga, also remain without electricity.

People have been warned against any unnecessary travel as there are many road closures due to fallen trees and land slips.

MetService severe weather forecaster Lisa Murray warned residents not to underestimate the impending storm.

‘I have never seen an event like this in the 12 years I have been a forecaster in New Zealand… this is not an event to be taken lightly,‘ she said.

The NZ Transport Agency warned it might need to close the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Thursday night due to heavy rainfall and dangerous gale force winds.

The cyclone was expected to hit the shore near Tauranga on Thursday night.

Flights were also disrupted by the weather. People were told to expect delays and cancellations.

The eastern coastline was told to expect high waves. The areas were also warned to prepare for water to inundate the region.

Minister of Civil Defence Sarah Stuart-Black warned residents they should ‘self-evacuate‘ if they saw rising floodwaters.

‘If you see rising floodwaters don‘t wait for an official warning to move, heed the natural warnings and self-evacuate if you need to,‘ she said on Thursday.

‘Cyclone Cook is an extremely serious weather event which the government is taking seriously. People need to change Easter travel plans if necessary. Put safety first no matter what.‘

Police Inspector Pete McKennie warned residents to stay off the roads while the storm passed through.

‘Keep off the road, keep roads free for emergency transport if required,‘ he said.

Residents in Auckland and Northland were hit with heavy rain on Wednesday night, with one woman saying she woke to a flooded house on Thursday morning.

Some homes in West Auckland required water to be pumped after rain overflowed drains and seeped into houses.

‘I stepped out into water, straight off the bed straight into water, it was covering my whole foot,‘ one home resident said.

MetService warned the storm could cause mass power outages and flash flooding.

‘I don‘t think many people are going to be spared from the weather associated with this low, but the places that are going to be impacted the most will be Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel Peninsula,‘ MetService forecaster Gerard Barrow told the .

He compared the storm to Cyclone Giselle which sank the Wahine in Wellington‘s harbour in 1968.

‘A lot of people have been comparing it with [Giselle]. This is very definitely a significant storm,‘ he said.