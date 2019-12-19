Nikki Phillips shows off 26 week baby bump

‘Smuggling my very own Easter egg this year!‘ Nikki Phillips shows off baby bump at 26 weeks after revealing her struggle to pick out a boy‘s name

She‘s the New Zealand model currently expecting her first child.

And Nikki Phillips, 33, has plenty to celebrate this Easter long weekend, taking to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump at 26 weeks.

The cute snap comes after the blonde beauty confessed she was struggling to pick out a name for a boy.

The photo shared with Nikki‘s 76,000 Instagram followers shows the model posing demurely next to a tiled wall.

Smiling at the ground, Nikki shows off her pregnancy belly in a form-fitting striped dress.

‘Smuggling my very own Easter egg this year! Time is flying by, already #26weeks and into my final trimester,‘ Nikki captioned the photo.

‘Can‘t wait to meet our little kung fu master. Happy Easter Everyone, if you have any unwanted chocolate… send it my way.‘

The holiday-themed snap comes after Nikki revealed she was expecting a boy, but was struggling with the unborn child‘s sex.

The blogger told last week that her and husband, musician Dane Rumble, were finding it difficult to come up with male names.

‘We had a girl’s name 100 per cent picked — we didn’t fight about it we both agreed and said that’s amazing. And then we found out it was a boy and were really struggling [with names],‘ Nikki said.

‘We have two we really like but we will come up with a shortlist of five, as we have to meet him before we decide.‘

The child is the first for Nikki and Dane, who married in Bali in 2014 after getting engaged two years prior.