No way but up for current Gilas crop, says Hontiveros

MANILA, Philippines — Dondon Hontiveros was the latest PBA veteran star to swing by the Gilas pool practice this week.

“I was just making sure kung si Calvin (Abueva) ginagawa niya yung pag-e-English—sila ni Bryan (Cruz),” he revealed in jest. “In-inivite ako. Eh malapit na din naman ako sa Meralco. [I thought] it was nice to see the guys.”

Expectedly, as the young bunch were already running simulations on the Meralco gym hardcourt, Hontiveros was left alone with former teammate and once Gilas’ top gun Jimmy Alapag.

And of course, anecdotes from their tour of duty together followed.

“First day of the mini-camp sa Tagaytay, sabi niya, jog lang and walk-through (lang sila ng pool members). He noted how enthusiast were the boys at that time,” the Alaska Ace said.

“Sinabi ko sa kanya na, ‘I remember you before, you have to work out before practice,’ and after, after nagwoworkout pa rin siya.’ Masama pa ‘yung nangyari sa kanya kasi na-injure siya,” Hontiveros said.

“He wasn‘t given a chance to play with us (in) 2002 kasi inaayos din ‘yung papers niya,” he added.

Hontiveros and Alapag were in the lineup of the national team fielded for the 2002 Asian Games in South Korea. They finally saw action together in the Gilas selection for the 2015 FIBA Asia championship.

“Ang bilis ng panahon … ngayon nasa sidelines (na kami),” Hontiveros offered. “ Hopefully mag-rub off (si Jimmy) sa mga bata dito.”

Alapag—now a deputy for coach Chot Reyes—shares tips to Gilas cadet Jonathan Grey

Asked to weigh in on crop of new blood, the sweet-shooting veteran said: “‘Yung maturity ma-dedelvelop naman as they play more games.”

“But with Jayson (Castro), Jimmy and … the brightest coaching minds around—there’s no way but up,” he added. “Hopefully sa All-Star (weekend), mabigyan namin sila ng workout.”

And how would his gang would’ve fared against the current bunch?

“Well kung sa takbuhan pa lang talo na kami, sa age pa lang,” he let out with a chuckle.

Calvin Abueva soars for a basket during the Gilas pool training. Among the notable figures along the sidelines were Dondon Hontiveros and the pool members who were excused due to a next-day game.