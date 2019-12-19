NYC bus catches fire in Midtown during morning rush hour

New York City bus catches fire in Midtown during morning rush hour

A bus caught fire in Midtown Manhattan during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at least one witness told that they heard an explosion before the bus became engulfed in flames around 6.45am.

The intersection of Lexington Avenue at East 45th Street was shut down for more than an hour while firefighters put out the flames.

The fire was put out by around 7.15am, but the street wasn‘t opened again until 8am.

No one was on the bus at the time and there have been no reports of any other injuries associated with the fire.

Pictures from the scene show the back of the bus charred and that some of the windows had been broken.

The engine is located in the back of the bus.