Police are investigating the death of a New York judge whose body was pulled from the Hudson River as a likely suicide, confounding colleagues, friends and neighbors in her close-knit Harlem community.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman on the New York Court of Appeals, had no visible signs of trauma or foul play when her body was found in the river near West 132nd Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police are “90%…