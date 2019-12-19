Michael O‘Halloran not included in Rangers squad after no-show for Under 20s SPFL Development match

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed Michael O‘Halloran will not be part of his squad for Saturday‘s visit of Partick Thistle, after the winger‘s Under 20s no-show.

Caixinha refused to give details on O‘Halloran‘s situation but confirmed he had dealt with the matter internally.

The 26-year-old is reported to be training on his own after failing to turn up for an SPFL Development League match on Monday evening.

When asked about the situation at his pre-match media conference, Caixinha said: ‘Michael is from our family. Normally when I have a problem with my family I sort it at home. That means I will call it an internal affair.

‘What happens at home stays at home, and it is going to be solved, has been solved, at home. That‘s all I can tell you.

‘The only thing I can tell you is he is not part of the squad for the next match.‘

The former St Johnstone player last featured, off the bench, against Motherwell on April 1 but has not been involved in the 18-man squads for the subsequent two matches.