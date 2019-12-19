Ohio inmates hid old computers to hack into prison system

Tech-savvy inmates hid dumped computers in the ceiling of the jail so they could hack into the prison network, steal personal information and plan a tax fraud scheme

Two Ohio inmates used discarded computers to access their prison‘s network to create passes to get into restricted areas and plan a tax fraud scheme.

A state watchdog released a on Tuesday stating a lack of supervision at the Marion Correctional Institution allowed the prisoners to hide computers in the ceiling and run wiring to connect them to the network.

The two tech-savvy convicts were also able to access the internal records of other inmates as part of their scheme.

One of the prisoners planned to steal the identity of a fellow inmate and file tax returns under that inmate‘s name, officials said.

The inmates accessed websites that had information about manufacturing drugs and makeshift weapons, according to the report.

The scheme was discovered by prison technology employee Gene Brady, who was alerted when an inmate tried to bypass security controls using the stolen username and password of a former employee.

Brady had allowed the prisoners to go through salvage computers and other hardware, authorities said.

He has since been placed on paid leave.

Investigators concluded prison officials did not properly report the problem after finding the computers in July 2015.

Officials said then-Warden Jason Bunting failed to report the criminal activity to both the State Highway Patrol and the inspector general.

Bunting later resigned from his post at Marion to become superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Development Center.

A prisons spokeswoman said authorities took steps to address some of those findings and will review the report to determine if any further action needed.

A Marion County prosecutor and the Ohio Ethics Commission are expected to review the findings to determine if any employees should be disciplined.

Officials also will determine if the prison Wi-Fi networks need to be strengthened.