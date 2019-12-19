Old sanitation man is dragged on his knees by shopkeeper

Elderly sanitation worker is dragged on his knees ‘for more than 3,300ft‘ by a shopkeeper amid an argument over street-side rubbish

Shocking footage has emerged online of an elderly sanitation worker being dragged on his knees by a shopkeeper during an argument over rubbish.

The 48-year-old cleaner was enraged when he found that a shopkeeper from a five yuan (58p) shop was sweeping rubbish out onto the street in Fushun which was then blown away in the wind.

The old man kneeled down after a 20 minute argument and was then dragged by the shop owner‘s son for around 100 metres (3,328 feet) on April 11, reports the .

The incident happened as a female worker swept the rubbish outside the ‘five yuan‘ shop but the rubbish got blown away by the wind.

Mr Zhu, a 48-year-old cleaner, told her that sweeping rubbish on a street added burden to street cleaners‘ workload. However, the woman said she did not intend to do so and started a brawl with him and later asked him to kneel on his knees to apologise.

Zhu was angry and said: ‘If it‘s my fault, then alright i‘ll get my knees on the floor!‘

According to reports, the incident has caused outrage on Chinese social media following the video being posted online.

Enraged web users live-streamed their visit to the ‘five yuan‘ (58p) shop in Fushun city of Liaoning Province to report and expose the incident while some vandalised the shop with red paint at midnight.

The young worker, surnamed Xiao, told reporters from a local television broadcaster that he was felt sorry for dragging an older person on a street.

‘He (the sanitation worker) is quite old and i shouldn‘t have dragged him,‘ Xiao said.

He then claimed that he did not swear at the old man and did not make him kneel on his knees. But Xiao has fired one female worker who started a brawl.

Video shows Zhu, wearing a bright orange cleaner vest, kneeling on his knees in front of Xiao and a female co-worker. Soon Xiao can be seen dragging Zhu away from the shop‘s entrance.

Xiao explained that the sanitation worker had been blocking the entrance for more than 20 minutes and customers were unable to go in or out of the shop.

‘That would seriously affect the shop‘s business. I was angry so I dragged him away at the moment,‘ said Xiao.

The footage continued showing both parties appearing in a meeting with the help of local council‘s propaganda department.

Zhu explains that the female worker told him to kneel and admit for his wrongdoing and he did so.

Xiao defends himself that he did not ask him to get his knees on the floor but admits that his emotions has got him over-reacted to drag him away.

They apologise to each other and shake hands to settle the dispute.

Fushun sanitation bureau agreed to relocate Xiao to another street to carry out sanitation work.

The original nine-second video has caused an outcry on Wechat, one of the Chinese social media platforms, where web users addressed Mr Xiao and questioned him of on the understanding of respecting the elderly.

People‘s Daily has quoted comments such as ‘Does he not have any elderlys at home?‘, ‘Should treat old man with dignity and respect!‘ from the messaging app.