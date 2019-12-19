Olivia Culpo is the classic girl-next-door while out in LA

Effortless beauty! Olivia Culpo is the classic girl-next-door while dressed in a simple T-shirt and jeans for day out in LA

She has a face and figure that makes any outfit look fantastic.

And on Wednesday, gorgeous Olivia Culpo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, clad in a casual ensemble.

The natural beauty chose to keep her colour palette simple, but added a pop of colour with lipstick.

Olivia tucked in a white T-shirt into a pair of high waist, boyfriend jeans.

The 24-year-old former Miss USA accessorized with a black belt, matching box bag and shades.

She completed her look with a pair of trendy furry slides.

The brunette beauty, who‘s currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, recently sat down with.

The Rhode Island native discussed her vacation plans and her travel must-haves.

‘For my next vacation I want to get my scuba diving certification so I can get out of my comfort zone a bit. I‘m ready for a challenge!‘ she said.

‘My ideal vacation is anything with a beach, fresh fruit, good food, hot sun, beautiful oceans, and good company!‘ she says.

When she travels, Olivia lists a few items she counts as essentials.

‘I always travel with a hydrating facial mask since the re-circulated air on a plane can really dry your skin out,‘ she began.

‘I like to bring a pair of fuzzy socks to slip into once I‘ve settled in my seat to stay comfortable and Chapstick and/or lip liner.‘