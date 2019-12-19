Orioles hands Blue Jays worst start ever; Josh Donaldson hurt

CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

With so many different powerful personas in baseball, here are some of the ones who have the most influence on the future of the game. USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays‘ Josh Donaldson grimaces as he runs to first base after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning against the Orioles at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Donaldson was removed from the game after the hit.(Photo: John E. Sokolowski, USA TODAY Sports)

CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

TORONTO (AP) — Orioles closer Zach Britton escaped a nervy ninth inning and Baltimore handed the Toronto Blue Jays their sixth straight loss, 2-1 on Thursday night.

Toronto is off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start. The Blue Jays also lost star slugger Josh Donaldson in the sixth when he aggravated the sore right calf that kept him out of Tuesday‘s home opener.

Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings for his first victory in nine career appearances at Rogers Centre.

Britton took over in the ninth and Troy Tulowitzki hit a one-out single, Russell Martin followed with a walk and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Britton held on for his fourth save, retiring Kevin Pillar on a grounder then getting pinch hitter and former teammate Steve Pearce on a flyball.

Francisco Liriano (0-1), who allowed five runs in one-third of an inning in his season-opening loss to Tampa Bay last week, rebounded nicely against Baltimore. He struck out 10 and gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2-3 innings.

The Blue Jays, last in the majors with 24 total runs, saw Donaldson get hurt on an RBI double. Starting at DH for the second straight game, Donaldson was injured as he rounded first base, hobbling into second and immediately being replaced.

After Gausman left, Darren O‘Day and Brad Brach each worked a scoreless inning.

Britton got Pearce in a key spot for the second time this season. In Baltimore‘s second game of the year, Britton got Pearce to ground into a bases-loaded double play to preserve a 3-1 win.

Baltimore strung together four straight hits off Liriano to start the fifth. Wellington Castillo and Trey Mancini singled before Jonathan Schoop and J.J. Hardy hit RBI singles.

Right fielder Jose Bautista made a leaping catch at the wall on a deep drive by Adam Jones to end the inning.

Seeking to spark his offense, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons moved outfielder Ezequiel Carrera into the leadoff spot and dropped Devon Travis, who came in hitless in 23 at bats, to ninth. Neither move paid dividends, as Carrera finished 0 for 4 and Travis went 0 for 3.

TRAINER‘S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session in Florida on Friday and is expected to make his first rehab start at Double-A Bowie on Monday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00) didn‘t allow a run in five innings against the Yankees in his first start of the season last week. Miley went 0-2 in two starts against Toronto last year.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.29) makes his second start of the season. went 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts against the Orioles last season.

GALLERY: MLB PHOTO OF THE DAY

FacebookMLB photo of the dayPost to Facebook

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

April 13: Angels‘ Cameron Maybin takes a selfie with a fan during warmups. Alex Gallardo, AP April 12: Chicago Cubs GM Jed Hoyer shows off the Cubs‘ 2016 World Series Championship rings at Wrigley Field. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images April 11: Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar misses a triple hit by the Milwaukee Brewers‘ Travis Shaw during the Brewers‘ 4-3 win. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports April 10: Cubs‘ Anthony Rizzo raises the World Series trophy to fans. Dennis Wierzbicki, USA TODAY Sports April 9: A shadow appears on the warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during the Orioles-Yankees game. Patrick Smith, Getty Images April 8: Phillies‘ Andres Blanco makes a sliding play in the seventh inning against the Nationals. Derik Hamilton, AP April 7: Rangers‘ Elvis Andrus celebrates his double against the Athletics. Jim Cowsert, AP April 6: Umpire Quinn Wolcott looks at a baseball that is stuck on the chest protector of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Scott Kane, USA TODAY Sports April 5: Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar crashes into the wall in the third inning against the Orioles. Evan Habeeb, USA TODAY Sports April 4: Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez stretches to make the catch on an infield fly hit by Rangers Carlos Gomez. Brandon Wade, AP April 3: The Pirates and Red Sox line up for the national anthem. Greg M. Cooper, USA TODAY Sports April 2: Budweiser Clydesdale make their way around the Busch Stadium field as part of Opening Night festivities before the Cardinals and the Cubs game. Jeff Roberson, AP

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

Replay

























AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow CaptionsCONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.