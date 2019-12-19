Panel: No decision yet on pay hikes for governor, lawmakers, judges

Gavel leaning against a row of law books.(Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LANSING — The chairman of a state panel that recommends pay increases for the governor, Michigan Supreme Court justices, state lawmakers and other elected officials said Thursday panel members will analyze a large amount of data about the state‘s economy and budget outlook before making a decision.

The , which convenes every two years, held an organizational meeting in Lansing and voted to meet again on May 19.

Joe Smalley, a Lansing investment adviser who was elected the commission‘s chairman, said panel members also will examine how the pay of Michigan state officials compares with that of their counterparts in comparable states.

Until that happens, “it‘s very difficult” to give any indication which way he is leaning, Smalley said.

So far, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman is the only state official who has asked to make a presentation to the commission.

Though no increases have been approved by the Legislature in recent years, the panel, whose members are appointed by the governor, “has repeatedly recognized the challenge of frozen judicial pay at all levels since 2002,” Markman said in a letter to the panel.

State officials told the commission Thursday that Michigan‘s economy continues to improve but budget challenges remain. Adjusted for inflation, state general fund revenues are on the same level as 1990, and uncertainties loom about future auto sales and federal funding for state programs, officials told the panel.

State elected officials last got a pay hike in 2002. But those double-digit increases, which under the state constitution at the time were automatically approved by the Legislature without the need for a vote, sparked public outrage. Voters changed the state constitution to require an affirmative vote by state lawmakers for any future panel recommendations to take effect.

In 2010, as the state was beginning to emerge from a decade-long recession, everybody except the justices took a 10% pay cut.

The governor now gets a salary of $159,300, with a $54,000 expense allowance, which is down from a $177,000 salary, with a $60,000 expense allowance in 2002. The lieutenant governor gets $111,510, with an $18,000 expense allowance, down from a $123,900 salary with a $20,000 expense allowance in 2002.

State lawmakers receive a $71,685 salary, with a $10,800 expense allowance, down from a $79,650 salary and a $12,000 expense allowance in 2002.

The attorney general and secretary of state each get a salary of $112,410, down from $124,900 in 2002. Neither receives an expense allowance.

State Supreme Court justices receive a salary of $164,610, and no expense allowance, which is the same as what they got in 2002.

A report released by state officials Thursday said the governor‘s salary ranks 11th highest among the 50 states; the lieutenant governor‘s ranks 18th; Supreme Court justices‘ salaries rank 29th; lawmakers‘ salaries rank fourth; the attorney general‘s salary ranks 35th; and the secretary of state‘s ranks 18th.

The report also compared the salaries with those in eight states administration officials identified as comparable: California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Michigan‘s governor‘s salary is 0.2% lower than the average in those states; the lieutenant governor‘s is 9% lower; the justices‘ salaries are 12.1% lower; the attorney general‘s is 16.5% lower; the secretary of state‘s is 0.8% lower and lawmakers‘ salaries are 3% lower than the average of seven full-time legislator salaries in states surveyed with full-time legislatures, the report said.

Denise Hurd of Farmington Hills, a retired technical writer, said she doesn‘t agree with many of the measures the state government has approved, but “I just don‘t think that paying them less is going to help us in any way.”

She said she‘s concerned good people could be discouraged from running if pay rates don‘t keep pace with inflation.

Michael Kolhoff of Lansing, a retired financial aid officer at Lansing Community College, said he‘s opposed to pay increases for Michigan‘s elected officials.

“I don‘t think they‘re doing a good enough job to warrant an increase,” considering the condition of the state‘s roads and other issues, Kolhoff said.

The last three commissions have recommended pay increases for the Michigan Supreme Court only because of concerns that good attorneys can make considerably more money in the private sector. The Legislature has not adopted those proposed increases of about 3% per year.

Commissioner Mary Kay Shields of DeWitt, president of a charter school firm, said she‘s concerned by the fact 40% of the state‘s gross budget now comes from the federal government, plus uncertainty surrounding when significant corporate tax credits issued under the Michigan Business Tax will be redeemed.

In recommending any possible increases, “I always want to be prudent,” she said.

