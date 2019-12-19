Passerby saves elderly lady who fell on escalator in China

Heroic passer-by saves an elderly woman who rolls down a moving escalator by shielding the pensioner with her body

Video footage has caught the moment a woman in China used herself as a shield to protect a pensioner who had lost her footing on an escalator.

The incident took place on April 4 in Bengbu, China‘s Anhui province.

In the video, the elderly woman can be seen losing her footing and falling as a woman rushes up the escalator to stop her from being severely hurt.

shows the elderly woman and another woman stepping onto the escalator.

The pensioner appears to put her feet halfway along the stairs and suddenly loses her balance falling backwards.

She falls but manages to use her arm to stop herself from falling all of the way onto the stairs. The woman she is with tries to get hold of her.

They continue to move up the escalator as the woman attempts to stop the pensioner from falling further.

A female security guard sees the pair struggling and rushes up the escalator.

She then uses herself as a shield to ensure the elderly woman won‘t get hurt. All three then tumble.

A passerby rushes over and manages to stop the machine.

The pensioner was unhurt in the incident.

The woman‘s actions were praised by internet users on social media site .

One user said: ‘The two staff handling this event were very agile. Thumbs up.‘

While another commented: ‘The man was very sensible to switch off the escalator.‘

And one user wrote: ‘Ordinary people do extraordinary things.‘