Paulo Dybala signs new 5-year contract at Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) – Juventus forward Paulo Dybala signed a five-year contract extension with the Serie A champions on Thursday.

The Turin-based club said Dybala had renewed his contract until June 30, 2022, topping off a fantastic week for the Argentina international, who scored two goals in Juve‘s 3-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“I‘m very happy and proud to be part of this team,” the 23-year-old Dybala said. “It was difficult to imagine such a great week. So many positive things, so much joy at the same time, you don‘t always see that.

“It‘s a week in which I‘m experiencing very important, very special emotions. I‘m very happy for what I‘m doing for the club, for the team and for the fans.”

Dybala has had a fantastic two seasons at Juventus since joining from Palermo for 32 million euros (then $36 million) in June 2015. He has scored 39 goals in all competition for Juventus, making him the club‘s leading scorer over the past 18 months.

Only Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Buffon have made more appearances during his time at the club.

Buffon said after the Barcelona match that Dybala is among the best three players in the world.

“I‘m always grateful when they talk about me and when they say these things, but I think it‘s a bit early,” Dybala said. “I still have to prove myself so much.”

Juventus will have to pay a further 8 million euros ($8.5 million) to Palermo, to be paid in four instalments starting from the 2018-19 season.

