Pet owners share pictures of their destructive animals

Somebody needs a chew toy! Pet owners share photos of the chaos they returned to after leaving naughty animals at home alone

You might like to think your pets simply snooze the day away when you leave them home alone.

But these photos prove they can get up to all sorts of mischief in your absence.

Given the scenes of destruction the owners of these naughty cats and dogs returned home to, it‘s high time they invested in some chew toys.

Many of the pictures show dogs sitting – apparently proudly – among the shredded remnants of the pillows, wallpaper or shoes they just destroyed.

And while dogs seem to be responsible for the bulk of the damage, cat owners haven‘t got away Scot-free either – with many bidding goodbye to window blinds thanks to a playful feline.