Pick-and-Pop: Zach Randolph and Tony Allen‘s twilight, Grizzlies playoff previews

CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMarc Gasol gives update on his health | 1:22

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol describes the team's mood and his health. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

1 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz coach Fizdale after Tuesday practice | 1:56

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale says they won't focus on the Dallas Mavericks in regular-season finale. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

2 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTony Allen talks about playoff preparation | 1:07

Grizzlies swingman Tony Allen describes how they used a loss to the Detroit Pistons to prepare for the postseason. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

3 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMike Conley talks about his scoring | 2:11

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley scored 31 points in his return from an eye injury. The Grizzlies clinched the seventh seed and a playoff meeting with the San Antonio Spurs. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

4 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESWayne Selden after win over Knicks | 0:53

Grizzlies rookie Wayne Selden talks about his confidence after scoring a career-high 13 points Friday night in a win over the New York Knicks. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

5 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTony Allen after loss to Thunder | 0:15

Grizzlies swingman Tony Allen explains the team's loss to the Thunder. Memphis has lost three straight games. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

6 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMarc Gasol after loss to Thunder | 1:38

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol explains what they need to improve on before the playoffs. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

7 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMike Conley sounds annoyed about his injury in Spurs loss | 2:32

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley describes how he suffered an eye injury that ended his night in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

8 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz coach David Fizdale after loss to Spurs | 1:36

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale explains the difficulty of an overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs without an injured Mike Conley. down the stretch. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

9 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz coach David Fizdale after loss to Lakers | 2:09

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale explains how they failed to come up with a win in a close game against the Los Angeles Lakers Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

10 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMike Conley talks about his clutch play | 2:34

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley explains his mindset when trying to will the team to a victory with clutch shots. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

11 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESZ-Bo following loss to Lakers | 0:50

Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph is almost at a loss for words about how the NBA lottery-bound Los Angeles Lakers won a tight game. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

12 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTony Allen describes loss to the Lakers | 0:59

Grizzlies veteran Tony Allen says they simply must play better heading into the postseason. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

13 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMike Conley after win over Mavericks | 2:34

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley talks about the team's second straight win following a four-game skid. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

14 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTroy Daniels talks about setting Griz record | 1:02

Memphis Grizzlies reserve guard Troy Daniels explains their second straight win. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

15 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESVince Carter on starting for Griz at 40 | 4:23

Veteran swingman Vince Carter is in the starting lineup for the Grizzlies and his leadership, and basketball IQ is paying dividends. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

16 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESVince Carter after offensive outburst | 2:35

Grizzlies veteran Vince Carter talks about his 24-point night as they ended a five-game losing streak. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

17 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTony Allen surprised by lineup change | 1:19

Grizzlies swingman Tony Allen says he was surprised by lineup change. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

18 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESChandler Parsons talks about health, All-Star vacation | 3:24

Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons defends his All Star vacation and gives an update about his health. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

19 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMarc Gasol after All Star appearance | 1:47

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol talks about his All Star experience and how the team needs to approach the final 24 games. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

20 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESTeammates sum up Marc Gasol in a word | 2:17

Watch Marc Gasol's fellow Grizzlies sum up Marc Gasol in one word. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

21 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESVince Carter turns 40 | 2:57

Memphis Grizzlies Vince Carter turns 40 and looks back at his All Star Career in the NBA. Nikki Boertman

22 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz center Marc Gasol on being an All Star | 0:46

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol explains what it means to be an NBA All Star. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

23 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz center Marc Gasol reacts to making All-Star team | 2:46

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol is honored to make All-Star team but wishes Mike Conley was joining him. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

24 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz coach David Fizdale on Gasol’s All-Star berth | 0:32

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale expresses his excitement over Marc Gasol being named to the All-Star team. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

25 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESGriz coach David Fizdale on Chandler Parsons | 0:52

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale says Chandler Parsons will remain on a minutes restriction for the foreseeable future. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

26 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESWatch Justin Timberlake interview Mike Conley after loss to Lakers | 2:24

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley explains loss to the Lakers after answering questions from Justin Timberlake. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

27 of 28CLOSESkip in x

Embed

x

Share

VIDEOS: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIESZach Randolph talks about his return | 3:13

Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph discusses his emotions following his first game back after the death of his mother. Ronald Tillery/The Commercial Appeal

28 of 28

Marc Gasol gives update on his health

Griz coach Fizdale after Tuesday practice

Tony Allen talks about playoff preparation

Mike Conley talks about his scoring

Wayne Selden after win over Knicks

Tony Allen after loss to Thunder

Marc Gasol after loss to Thunder

Mike Conley sounds annoyed about his injury in Spurs loss

Griz coach David Fizdale after loss to Spurs

Griz coach David Fizdale after loss to Lakers

Mike Conley talks about his clutch play

Z-Bo following loss to Lakers

Tony Allen describes loss to the Lakers

Mike Conley after win over Mavericks

Troy Daniels talks about setting Griz record

Vince Carter on starting for Griz at 40

Vince Carter after offensive outburst

Tony Allen surprised by lineup change

Chandler Parsons talks about health, All-Star vacation

Marc Gasol after All Star appearance

Teammates sum up Marc Gasol in a word

Vince Carter turns 40

Griz center Marc Gasol on being an All Star

Griz center Marc Gasol reacts to making All-Star team

Griz coach David Fizdale on Gasol’s All-Star berth

Griz coach David Fizdale on Chandler Parsons

Watch Justin Timberlake interview Mike Conley after loss to Lakers

Zach Randolph talks about his return

Buy Photo

Tony Allen has defined Grizzlies basketball during his career in Memphis.(Photo: Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal)Buy Photo

11 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE

Pick-and-Pop Week continues with some thoughts on the Grizzlies futures of Tony Allen and Zach Randolph and notes and picks on the seven first-round playoff series of which the Grizzlies will not be a part. Tomorrow, a full preview of Grizzlies-Spurs. In case you missed it earlier this week: , a , and a .

Last weekend, Geoff Calkins talked to Tony Allen and Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale about .

The potential end of the Grizzlies’ so-called Core 4 has appeared on the horizon many times before. I wrote about it in my first Grizzlies print column for The Commercial Appeal in the fall of 2013 (now lost to the whims of the internet), and I wrote about the following spring for ESPN.

The twilight of the Core 4, like the hint of a Westerosi winter, has lingered for years, and yet the darkness will one day come. It’s never been more present. With this regular season now over and the triple threats of the Spurs, age, and free agency all looming before them, it’s quite possible that Allen and/or Randolph will wear Beale Street Blue on the FedExForum floor only a couple more times.

I recently which is variously invoked as a style of play, an ethos, a marketing slogan, and as shorthand for an era of basketball that will end when this quartet is broken up. I’ve tended to most often deploy this final usage.

The impetus for that column was the preponderance, over multiple seasons, of reflections on ye olde G-n-G that often treat it as a style to which the Grizzlies have purportedly clung in the face of league-wide stylistic headwinds.

This supposed stubbornness is often romanticized, increasingly noted with an undercurrent of scorn. Takes both celebratory and admonishing carry a whiff of condescension. But the inconvenient truth of either take is that it isn’t exactly true.

Setting aside the recent desire to impose a kind of stylistic pace-and-space conformity on a league that is richer when it allows for variety, it’s not quite true that the Grizzlies have refused to evolve toward the NBA’s new ideal. As I wrote then, the Grizzlies have evolved, in small ways, and to the degree that they haven’t, it’s been the result of failure, not resistance. Failure via trade (Jeff Green). Failure via draft-and-development (Jordan Adams). Failure, so far, via free agency (Chandler Parsons).

Each of these was an attempt to displace Tony Allen and/or Zach Randolph from the starting lineup and/or their place in the team’s pecking order, and to significantly alter the team’s style of play in the process. These efforts just haven’t worked.

FacebookWhy Tony Allen is Fun to WatchPost to Facebook

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen reacts after a Grizzlies scoring run against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikki Boertman Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen, right, drives against the defense of Sacramento Kings Anthony Tolliver, left. Nikki Boertman Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen reacts as the Grizzlies defeat the Golden State Warriors. Nikki Boertman Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen, right, chases down a loose ball with Sacramento Kings Darren Collison, left. Nikki BoertmanBuy Photo March 11, 2016 – Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen and JaMychal Green celebrate as Allen makes a shot and draws a foul during overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial AppealBuy Photo May 9, 2015 – Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen celebrates in the last minutes against Golden State Warriors during Game 3 at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial AppealBuy Photo Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen battles New Orleans Pelicans Omer Asik for the ball at FedExForum. Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen gives a salute to the crowd as he comes out of the game against the Golden State Warriors. Nikki BoertmanBuy Photo January 14, 2016 – Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen leaps out of bounds to save a possession late in the game against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial AppealBuy Photo September 27, 2016 – Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen joke around with each other during the first day of Memphis Grizzlies training camp. (Mike Brown/The Commercial Appeal) MIKE BROWN, The Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, APBuy Photo Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen gets an uncontested layup against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen, center, shoots defended by Sacramento Kings Anthony Tolliver, left, and Matt Barnes, right. Nikki Boertman Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen reacts during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nikki BoertmanBuy Photo March 11, 2016 – Memphis Grizzlies Tony Allen and JaMychal Green celebrate against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

Replay































AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow Captions

Which brings us back to Allen and Randolph. Both players will be unrestricted free agents this summer, and the Grizzlies have decisions to make.

But for now, for this season, however long it yet lasts, Allen and Randolph do not remain because the Grizzlies have insisted on holding an anachronistic style close to their collective heart or even because each player has value to the franchise beyond their on-court performance, though they do and that matters.

No.

Randolph and Allen maintain important roles on this still-winning team because those aforementioned moves to minimize them haven’t panned out and because — slowly now, and loud for the people in the back — they are still good NBA players on reasonable contracts.

Tony Allen is no longer the “First Team-All Defense” force he was at his peak, but he remains among the better defenders in the NBA at his position. (ESPN’s Allen among his top five defenders at scoring guard.) Among players to log at least 1,000 minutes this season, Allen was in the top seven in hustle stats such as steal rate, deflection rate, and rate of loose balls recovered. Among guards to play at least 1,000 minutes, he had the best offensive rebound rate. Among scoring (har har) guards, Allen was third in ESPN’s Defensive Plus-Minus.

This impressive stat profile is partly a result of Allen’s penchant to gamble, to go for steals and rebounds without regard to the opportunity cost. This recklessness has long worked in his favor, but has become more problematic as he‘s become less adept at recovering. And Allen was overtaxed in this, his age 35 season, playing in his most games since 2012-2013 and averaging the most minutes per game (!?!) in his entire career.

Allen’s status as a starter and a relatively heavy minutes player at this stage of his career was a byproduct of injuries, (lack of) development elsewhere, and budgeting that shifted resources to other positions. But the Grizzlies were once again better with Allen on the floor than without him.

Allen’s matrix of attributes and weaknesses runs counter to the trends at his position, but they still add up to a rotation-quality NBA player, and here’s betting that will still be the case at least one more season.

FacebookWhy Zach Randolph is Fun to WatchPost to Facebook

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reacts to a foul call against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Craig Mitchelldyer, AP Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph battles for a rebound with Chicago Bulls Taj Gibson. Nikki BoertmanBuy Photo Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies‘ Zach Randolph, right, and San Antonio Spurs‘ Tiago Splitter reach for the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 29, 2015, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 103-89. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Michael Thomas, APBuy Photo March 4, 2016 – Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph celebrates his three point basket against the Utah Jazz at the FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial AppealBuy Photo March 6, 2016 – Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph, right, passes back as he meets the double team of Phoenix Suns P.J. Tucker, center, and Alex Len, left, at FedExForum. (Nikki Boertman/The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial AppealBuy Photo May 13, 2011 – Fans cheer for Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) as he exits the court following game six of the Western Conference semi-finals in Memphis Friday evening. (Nikki Boertman / The Commercial Appeal) Nikki Boertman, The Commercial AppealBuy Photo Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph, center, snags a rebound from Los Angeles Clippers Blake Griffin, left, and Chris Paul, right, at FedExForum. Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies Andrew Harrison, Zach Randolph and head coach David Fizdale celebrate Randoph‘s three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikki Boertman Miami Heat forward LeBron James, left, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, right, get set for a free throw in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn. The Grizzlies won 107-102. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey, AP Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph and Vince Carter celebrate Carter‘s end of the third quarter buzzer beater against the Utah Jazz. Nikki Boertman

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

Replay























AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow Captions

The same is true, but even more so, for Zach Randolph as he enters what will be his age 36 season. He doesn’t protect the rim. He doesn’t stretch the floor. And his foot speed is a problem defensively. All of these things limit his value, on the floor and, presumably, in free agency. But in the right role, Randolph remains a meaningful bucket- and board-getter, among the most productive bench players in the NBA this season. His game never predicated on athleticism, there’s no reason to think Randolph can’t be spotted effectively in a similar role for at least a couple more seasons.

This summer, the Grizzlies’ options won’t be as plentiful as they were last summer, when they had max-and-more cap space to spend in free agency. Barring trades, the Grizzlies will have a few open roster spots to fill and a mix of incumbent free agents and salary cap exceptions with which to fill them.

Again, barring trades, the Grizzlies are likely to enter the summer with 11 players under contract for a total of roughly $94 million. (This includes Wayne Selden, on a team option, and some dead weight money still owned to Jamaal Franklin. It does not include rising rookie Rade Zagorac, who is likely to arrive from overseas but who likely won’t be accounted for on the team’s initial roster when free agency hits.)

The team will have a qualifying offer ($3.4 million) for JaMychal Green that it will be almost certain to extend and initial cap holds (salary designations that stay on the books until a team actually signs a player or renounces its rights to him) for Randolph, Allen, and Vince Carter that are all likely to be greater (I think?) than the contracts they ultimately sign.

With a salary cap currently projected at $101 million, the Grizzlies could renounce all of these players (and perhaps Selden) and operate under the salary cap, but that doesn’t make much sense.

Instead — one more time: barring trades — the team is likely to use a mix of salary cap exceptions (most prominently a mid-level exception a little north of $8 million) and its rights to these incumbent free agents to fill three roster spots, while maintaining enough space below the projected $121 million luxury tax line to bring in Zagorac and leave some wiggle room.

Think $20-$25 million to spread among three players. There will be interesting decisions to be made here, and we can get into more detail on them this summer. But the team is unlikely to go into next season with only Troy Daniels, Selden, and its pair of second-year combo guards as options at scoring guard. If Allen is not brought back, they only have two options left to replace him: A free agent whose salary fits within the mid-level exception or a trade. Can you do better than Allen next season for mid-level money? Tyreke Evans? Deron Williams? Thabo Sefolosha? Langston Galloway? These are the kinds of names that might come up. The trade market is likely to be similarly limited for the kind of big-for-small deal the Grizzlies might pursue. The league values small now.

In the frontcourt, the decision tree might begin with Green. Are the Grizzlies comfortable with him in his current role as a lower-end starter alongside Marc Gasol? As a restricted free agent, will they have the leverage to bring him back on a deal with which they’re comfortable? If so, can they really bring back Randolph too when they know they have to address the scoring guard position?

If it’s “no” on Green, are they comfortable with either Randolph or Brandan Wright as a starter? The thought here is that bringing back both Randolph and Wright doesn’t make much sense. Neither is the right starter fit with Gasol, but both are overqualified to be a fourth big. And they don’t fit well together. Would it make sense to try to clear Wright from the books via trade to open up the space to retain both Randolph and Green, and then to either bring back Allen or sign a free agent replacement? If the money’s right, this might be the best play. It would clear a backup-center path for Deyonta Davis.

The Grizzlies have limited means to bring in new players, so they’re likely to bring back at least one and quite likely two of its current free agents. Bringing back all four seems all but impossible. Bringing back three of the four and forgoing free agency seems unlikely, both from a strategic and financial standpoint, but it’s not unworthy of discussion.

It is very possible we’re witnessing the last days of both Randolph and Allen in a Grizzlies uniform. It’s probably even likely that one of the two will be gone before November. But this summer, the Grizzlies won’t just be choosing between past and future, or between “grit-and-grind” and something else. They’ll be choosing among limited options to find the best final roster pieces they can. Setting sentiment aside, it’s entirely reasonable that Allen and Randolph could return. And that it could be the best basketball decision.

Playoff Series Previews

Tomorrow, Pick-and-Pop will wrap up the week with a full preview of Grizzlies-Spurs. But, for now, here are some quick takes and predictions on the rest of the first-round series.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

WEST

Portland Trail Blazers (8) vs. Golden State Warriors (1)

How good are the Blazers? Eleven games under .500 at the end of February, they’ve closed on a 18-5 run. They’ve actually tied the Spurs for the second-best record in the West since the All-Star break, trailing only …. the Golden State Warriors. After a little hiccup in late February, the Dubs have finished on a 15-1 run.

Even if this series isn’t as competitive as that similar recent performance suggests — and I don’t think it will be — this should be more fun than the usual 1-8 match-up. It features two of five backcourts in the NBA this season where each member averaged more than 20 points per game, and threes should be raining on both ends. Up front, center Jusuf Nurkic has been a genius acquisition for the Blazers (15 points, 10 boards, 3 assists and more than 3 “stocks” since venturing northwest) and provides a feisty, colorful contrast to Warriors bigs Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia. (Nurkic and Green trash talk is likely, and likely glorious.) Bonus storyline: The Warriors working Kevin Durant back into the mix after his recent return from knee injury. Pick: Warriors in 4.

Oklahoma City Thunder (6) vs. Houston Rockets (3)

The marquee match-up of the first round, pitting the two highest usage guards in the NBA, who happen to be former teammates likely to finish 1-2 in this season’s MVP race. Shame on the NBA for not announcing the award early during this series to give it even more juice. But while Russell Westbrook and James Harden will get, and deserve, the attention, the very different supporting casts could more likely determine the outcome.

The high-octane Rockets surround Harden with shooters, giving him space to operate in the halfcourt and plentiful targets to help him rack up league-leading assists. Westbrook’s supporting cast is made up more of bruisers (a full complement of traditional big men) and athletic defenders. They’re the league’s best rebounding team and a Top 10(ish) defense, letting Westbrook’s one-man-gang offense carry them across the finish line. Which cast of role players wins out?

Embodying the match-up: The two teams’ respective trade-deadline additions. Houston’s Lou Williams is a pure gunner who’s tended to struggle in the playoffs. Oklahoma City’s Taj Gibson is a dirty work forward who has more than earned his keep with a lengthy post-season resume. The Thunder will make the Rockets work, and Westbrook won’t go down easy. Pick: Rockets in 7.

Utah Jazz (5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4)

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin each missed more than 20 games this season, but with their full starting unit intact, the Clippers have finished a strong 9-1. They were the best team in the NBA with the same group in the season’s first few weeks and it’s quite possible that they’re the West’s second-best team entering the playoffs.

But the Jazz, who have battled their own injury issues this season, provide an interesting challenge. This is a battle of strong cores, old and new. The Clippers are the best team of their era to never make a conference finals. If they fall short of expectations again, will they be broken up? Are the just-got-here Jazz embarking on a long run of their own, or will free agency and the luxury cap short-circuit them just as they’re getting started?

Subplots: George Hill, one of the NBA’s best point guard defenders when healthy, squaring off with Paul. Rudy Gobert battling DeAndre Jordan, the player he passed this season as the NBA’s preeminent rim protector/dunker center. Pick: Clippers in 6.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) calls to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (Photo: Brandon Dill, AP)

EAST

Chicago Bulls (8) vs. Boston Celtics (1)

Boston, like (spoiler alert) San Antonio in the West, doesn’t look quite as threatening a playoff team as their regular-season record (or, in this case, seeding) suggests, but I don’t think the Bulls, the model of mediocrity this season, are the team to test them. Jimmy Butler could get hot and win them a game. And Playoff Rondo against his former team could become fun. The Bulls have had the #5 defense since the All-Star break, and if they can exploit Isaiah Thomas enough defensively to limit his minutes, the Celtics might not have enough offense to compensate. Trying to talk myself into it, but… Pick: Celtics in 5.

Indiana Pacers (7) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2)

Is something wrong with the Cavs that will linger into the playoffs, or are Lebron & Co, just waiting until the lights get a little bit brighter? I’m not sure we find out here. The Cavs will limp into the postseason with a 12-15 record and 29th ranked defense since the All-Star break. They’ve actually been fine offensively, and the defensive intensity will certainly pick up in the playoffs. Even if their defense and chemistry issues continue, the Pacers don’t seem to be the team capable of exploiting them. Paul George provides a nice first-round sparring partner for Lebron James and the return of Lance Stephenson absolutely increases the series’ entertainment potential. But still. Pick: Cavaliers in 4.

Milwaukee Bucks (6) vs. Toronto Raptors (3)

This is a sneaky good first-round match-up. The Raptors (18-7) have the NBA’s second best record since the break, and the Bucks (17-10) haven‘t been far behind. A now-healthy, well-balanced, playoff-experienced Raptors squad — with Kyle Lowry looking fine since his recent return from injury — is a dark horse to come out of the East. And, yet, Milwaukee has upset potential if Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the series. This could be the Freak’s coming-out party, but Toronto just has too much. Pick: Raptors in 5.

Atlanta Hawks (5) vs. Washington Wizards (4)

The Hawks are a pretty meh team from a distance, with a point guard who doesn’t seem as good as his stat line and big man who is about as not-fun to watch as he seems to be to play with. And yet … They’ve had the league’s third-best defense since the break and have registered some big wins in their closing kick. The Wizards have struggled on the defensive end, but I don’t think the Hawks have the firepower to exploit them. Led by John Wall, who could still be the second-best player in the East, they have a little upside for a four seed. If the Wizards can get on track, a conference finals appearance wouldn’t shock. But they’re no sure thing here. Pick: Wizards in 6.

Reach Chris Herrington at chris.herrington or on Twitter at and .

11 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE