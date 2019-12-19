Pitcher in Tenn. throws back-to-back perfect games

Just the label of “perfect game” is, well, perfect unto itself.

So a pitcher achieving the feat of allowing no hits and no baserunners in back-to-back outings is a rarity’s rarity, even in a national high school baseball landscape in which no-hitters occur daily.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian pitcher Matthew Mercer can now say he’s performed that rarest of rare feat. On Monday, the senior lefty .

There is one catch – both perfectos came in five-inning, mercy-rule decisions. The first was on April 4, a 14-0 decision at Bledsoe County (Pikesville, Tenn.).

Chattanooga Christian head coach Ben Wharton didn’t let the fact that the games were shortened dampen the feat.

Per The Chattanoogan, Mercer only threw 48 pitches on the day, including 38 strikes and 10 balls. Only in the first inning did he reach a full count.