Pixie Lott wears pantsuit covered with celebrity faces

There‘s a Lott going on! Pixie shows off her newly-dyed pink locks as she hits the promo trail in a busy pantsuit covered with celebrity cartoon faces

On Wednesday, she showed just how bold her style choices can get, when she unveiled her newly-dyed bubblegum pink tresses at taping of Celebrity Juice.

And Pixie Lott appeared to still be in a sartorially playful mood on Thursday, when she was spotted in a white pantsuit covered with celebrity cartoon faces.

As the 26-year-old singer made her way to AOL Build to discuss her new single , her choice of dazzling hair with a busy ensemble made her quite the sight to behold.

The chart-topping beauty‘s suit eye-catching featured a perfectly tailored jacket, which was teamed with matching cropped trousers.

Standing tall in a pair of black strappy heels, she coordinated her primary accessory with her tresses as she toted a small hot pink leather handbag.

Rouging her cheeks with deep pink blush, the Bromley native added a warm metallic blend of eye-shadow to her makeup palette, as well as salmon lipstick.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant appeared to be in jovial spirits as she made her way through the English capital‘s bustling streets, whipping her brightly-coloured hair back and forth in front of a gathering of fans.

She later shared a brief clip of herself arriving at the venue for her talk, and was seen smiling as she exited her car, before posing for photographers and taking a selfie with a fan.

During her BUILD talk, she explained her reason for dying her hair pink as she said: ‘I did a shoot the other day and this is, I have a paint, a Pixie Lott paint hair range, where you put the colours in and you wash it out.

‘You can try it yourself. It just washes out. It’s exciting because in UV light, it glows. It’s glow in the dark. It is also a little clue because I’m playing a secret gig… I’m playing a secret gig tomorrow night as a little surprise and it’s a little clue.‘

She also spoke about her upcoming nuptials with dashing model fiance Oliver Cheshire, saying: ‘I want it to be either July or September next year. That is the aim. But it literally has been non-stop recently.

‘I don’t want to just wedge it in, shoehorn it in somewhere, because it is a big deal. So I want to have time to properly focus on it. So yeah when it calms down a bit, but it’s just been so busy.

‘But my Mum organised my sister’s wedding in six weeks and it was amazing. So that gives gives me hope.‘

The day before, when she unveiled her new hair colour, Pixie cut a racy figure in a tiger print dress that made for a leggy display thanks to its thigh-skimming hemline.

Showcasing her enviable pins, Pixie elongated her legs with a pair of glam barely-there sandals and let her frock take centre stage by choosing to go without any accessories.

Her daring number featured a roll neck and black lace detailing down its front and made a striking contrast to Pixie‘s newly changed hair.

She had teased at her vibrant new look just 24 hours earlier by sharing a selfie with her 488k followers on Instagram.

Teaming her bright pink lengths with dramatic make-up that boasted a striking mauve lip, she added the caption: ‘Pinkie Lott.‘

And clearly smitten with her revamped image, the Mama Do singer was in high spirits as she rubbed shoulders with Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon and team captains on the show Fearne Cotton and Gino D‘Acampo.

Joining Pixie on the ITV2 comedy game show for its Easter Special were Paddy McGuinness and Johnny Vegas who was aptly dressed for the occasion as a chick.

Tattoo Fixers stars Paisley Billings and Sketch – one of the E4 show‘s tattoo artists – also made an appearance.

Pixie Lott‘s appearance on Celebrity Juice – which airs on Thursday night – comes after she recently made her musical comeback.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star – who is engaged to model beau Oliver Cheshire – has teamed up with Anton Powers on new track Baby.

She first performed the single on The Voice UK‘s live final – jetting off to LA shortly after to film the music video for her new release.