Police: Officer investigated after handcuffed man kicked

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia police officer is under investigation after authorities say he kicked a handcuffed man in the head.

The officer assaulted the man after responding as backup to help a supervisor with a traffic stop in Lawrenceville, just outside Atlanta, around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gwinnett County police said in a news release Thursday.

An ambulance then responded and treated the handcuffed man.

The officer‘s shift commander initiated an “immediate investigation,” police said. The officer was sent home on administrative leave and his department-issued gun was taken. His name was not immediately released.

The incident was captured on cellphone video by a witness stuck behind the stopped car and the police vehicle. The police statement says the video is “very disturbing and speaks for itself.”

The video, which was posted online, shows an officer appearing to yell orders at a handcuffed man who then lies face-down in a left-turn lane of the busy intersection. A second officer runs up and immediately appears to stomp on the man‘s head before both officers eventually pull him to his feet.

