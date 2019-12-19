Polish minister‘s divisive aide resigns to help party image

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – A young assistant to Poland‘s defense minister who has received preferential treatment says he is resigning from the ruling party in the interest of its image.

The 27-year-old aide, Bartlomiej Misiewicz, spoke Thursday after he appeared before a special commission of the Law and Justice party tasked with investigating his high position at the ministry and lucrative defense industry jobs.

The investigation was ordered by the leader of Poland‘s ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and was seen as a sign of a serious rift between Kaczynski and his trusted Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, who was promoting the aide.

Misiewicz said his name was used in a “dirty campaign” against the party, which prompted him to offer his resignation so as “not to burden” the party.

