Refresh your denim with fringe like Lucy

You ain‘t nothing but a hound dog: Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale rocks frayed cropped jeans as he picks up some treats for her dog Elvis‘ ‘wild‘ birthday

Lucy Hale was pictured picking up some treats for her pet pooch Elvis on his birthday on Thursday, wearing a fashion forward pair of frayed cropped jeans.

The 27-year-old starlet – who is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars – looked specsy as she hit the shops in Los Angeles.

Proving she‘s no diva, she grappled with her latest purchases as she made her way back to her car.

On trend, the Tennessee native showcased her slender frame in the fitted white jumper which was had bell sleeves.

She teamed the chic attire with black skinny jeans with the frayed edges and accessorised with a small grey handbag and Sunday Somewhere shades.

The raven-haired beauty pulled off a natural tousled look as she wore her tresses in a choppy bob.

Adding to her height, the songstress stepped into towering white Mercedes Castillo heels for the shopping spree, which had an asymmetric heel.

She kept her make-up minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Later on Tuesday, the 27-year-old shared with her legion of 17.8million followers the cosy moment with her pooch when she treated him to his ‘wild‘ birthday party.

The little fluffy dog was dressed in a bright blue party hat and tiny red jacket as he posed with a tiny cupcake.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Elvis had a little belated bday party tonight and things got wild (hims also got a little haircut recently too).‘ (sic)

And later added: ‘Trying to get that perfect.‘