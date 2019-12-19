Prince Charles could be given Transylvania title

Prince of Wales… and Transylvania? Prince Charles could be given an extra title (to add to the 16 he‘s already got) because of his promotion of the Romanian region

could become Prince of Transylvania as one of the country‘s mayors is offering him a new title to add to his collection.

Charles has boasted in the past of sharing a bloodline with legendary 15th-Century prince Vlad the Impaler and the Mayor of Alba Iulia hopes to extend the similarities.

A spokesman for the mayor of the Transylvanian city of Alba Iulia said Charles had been offered the honorific title because of his promotion of Transylvania.

Mihai Coser said that Charles is ‘more Romanian than many Romanians.‘ So far, he says there has been no response to the offer.

Charles visits Romania yearly, including a three-day visit last month.

The prince already has a fair few titles, including Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

One of his titles, Knight of the Garter, is the senior British Order of the Cavalry.

His Knight of the Thistle title comes second in precedence to this, and is Scotland‘s highest honour.

PRINCE CHARLES‘ 16 TITLES

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales

Knight of the Garter (KG)

Knight of the Thistle (KT)

Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath (GCB)

Order of Merit (OM)

Knight of the Order of Australia (AK)

Companion of the Queen‘s Service Order (QSO)

Privy Counsellor (PC)

Aide-de-Camp (ADC)

Earl of Chester

Duke of Cornwall

Duke of Rothesay

Earl of Carrick and Baron of Renfrew

Lord of The Isles

Prince and Great Steward of Scotland

The Prince of Wales visits Romania every year, and also has an extension of his foundation to cover charitable work in the country.

The foundation offers ‘hands-on courses from heritage restoration, to management and hygiene‘.

Charles loves the country so much, he bought an 18th century house in Viscri in 2006, and restored it.

He also has a sustainable guest house in Zalanpatak, which boasts five bedrooms, and a drawing room with a huge fireplace.

The Prince is said to have become enamored with Romania after first visiting in 1988, telling people he was ‘totally overwhelmed by its unique beauty and its extraordinarily rich heritage‘.

In a special edition of Radio 4’s On Your Farm in 2015, he said: ‘I hadn‘t been aware just how extraordinary this part of the world is with all its biodiversity, the wildflower meadows.

‘It just seemed to me, particularly this area of the Carpathian mountains, to be literally the last unspoilt, untouched area.‘

In March, Charles and Camilla were dispatched to Romania, Italy and Austria as part of a series of high-profile visits while the UK government triggered Brexit.

He went to Romania alone, meeting Romanian and British officials, before Camilla joined him later.

The monarchy was destroyed in Romania after the Second World War when the Communists came to power. Recent surveys say the idea of restoring the system is growing in popularity.

According to , a survey showed that two-thirds of people thought the monarchy should have been reinstated after the 1989 revolution.