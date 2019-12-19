Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz claims she was FIRED

Was Gigi Hadid‘s controversial headscarf cover to blame for the editor of Vogue Arabia getting ‘fired‘? Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz leaves the fashion bible after just two issues

The Saudi princess at the helm of the newly launched Vogue Arabia claims she was fired from her post as editor-in-chief after just two print issues of the luxury fashion magazine.

Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, 42, who wed Sultan bin Fahad bin Nasser in 1998, was being touted as the new sartorial queen of the Gulf when she led Vogue Arabia‘s launch in July 2016.

The inaugural print edition published in March featured American supermodel Gigi Hadid on the cover, but it proved controversial for the model. Gigi was accused of ‘cultural appropriation‘ by furious commentators who were unhappy about her sporting a veil in the image.

In a statement today, Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz told : ‘I didn’t leave. I was fired! And I shall be releasing a statement about what happened later today.

‘They (Dubai-based publisher Nervora) are in breach of contract and they shall be hearing more from my lawyers.‘

When asked about the reported departure by The Associated Press, publisher Condé Nast International said: ‘We will ensure you receive the announcement regarding the new editor as and when the time is right.‘

In an interview with , the former editor added: ‘I refused to compromise when I felt the publisher’s approach conflicted with the values which underpin our readers and the role of the editor-in-chief in meeting those values in a truly authentic way.

‘I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish in such a short space of time… It had initially been my intention to build this important and groundbreaking edition of Vogue from inception to a mature magazine in line with others in the Vogue stable.‘

The princess‘ surprise departure comes just days after Abdulaziz posted on her Instagram images from the magazine‘s launch party, held recently in Doha, Qatar.

WHO IS PRINCESS DEENA ALJUHANI ABDULAZIZ?

The style star married into the Saudi Royal Family when she wed Sultan bin Fahad bin Nasser in 1998

Princess Deena, as she‘s known, divides her time between New York and her native Riyadh, and is described as the new cross-cultural ambassadress of East-meets-West style.

Her fairytale ascension began when she married into the Saudi Royal Family, tying the knot with Sultan bin Fahad bin Nasser in 1998.

A chance meeting saw her wooed by the super-rich prince, and two years of dating followed before they wed. Her bridal gown was, of course, a couture creation; designed by Azzedine AlaÏa.

She does observe the strict sartorial codes of Saudi when she‘s in the strict conservative country, and has previously told us she likes ‘suitable clothing worn in a super-stylish way‘.

Brought up in the Saudi capital, Deena‘s eye was caught by Western fashion houses early on, as she devoured fashion bibles such as Vogue and Tatler, alongside television brands such as MTV.

Her own retail brand, D‘NA, has seen her champion young London designers, stocking Erdem, Roksanda Ilincic, Mary Katrantzou, and Osman, providing a platform for fledgling talents.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is half-Palestinian and whose father is Muslim, sparked a backlash on social media when her Vogue Arabia cover was unveiled, with some accusing her of reducing the hijab to a ‘fashion statement‘.

Critics blasted Gigi for using the veil, worn by millions of Muslim women around the world, as a ‘trend‘ rather than religious dress.

Gigi, 21, posed for the black and white cover images in a beaded veil that covered half of her face for the landmark ‘reorienting perceptions‘ issue, shot by photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh.

In pictures featured inside, she can be seen posing in a colourful headscarf in what has been described as ‘uniquely Arabian‘ styling.

Before the backlash ensued, Gigi gushed on Instagram that sharing ‘different cultures‘ was a ‘beautiful thing‘, and spoke of the fashion industry‘s ‘desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs‘.

But angry fans flocked to social media to accuse her of ‘using the hijab as a fashion statement‘, with one telling Gigi: ‘The hijab is not “cultural”‘.

Others suggested she was ‘only Palestinian when it suited her‘, because the model has in the past remained silent on political issues in her father‘s home country.

A guide to Muslim headwear

A hijab is a veil traditionally worn by Muslim women in the presence of adult males outside of their immediate family. Their face is visible and it typically covers a woman‘s head and chest.

Niqab A niqab is a veil which covers almost the whole face, showing only the eyes.

Burka A burka is a full body cloak worn by some Muslim women. A piece of semi-transparent cloth in front of the eyes allows the woman to see.

Gigi‘s veil is draped across part of the model‘s face in the Arabic language edition of the magazine, and significantly more of her face in the English language edition.

The debut print issue – which went on stands on March 5 – was entitled Reorienting Perceptions.

The shoot marked Gigi‘s 21st Vogue cover, but she took to social media to say that this one was a very special to her.

Gigi wrote: ‘‘Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of , and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry‘s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… & learn and grow in doing so.‘

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz said at the time that the model was the perfect face to launch the magazine.

‘In one poised photograph, she communicates a thousand words to a region that‘s been waiting far too long for its Vogue voice to speak,‘ she said.

‘The collage of countries across the Arab world are long-deserving of a place in fashion history and there‘s no better first ‘‘face‘‘ to lead the charge for Vogue Arabia than Gigi, a model who defines tomorrow‘s entrepreneurial and dynamic generation.‘

Gigi‘s mother Yolanda also re-posted the cover, and dedicated it to Gigi‘s grandmother, who she said ensured that her children and grandchildren embraced their cultural heritage.

Yolanda said on Instagram: ‘This one is for you KHAIR HADID, I know you are watching down on us from heaven…….. #RIP #MyPreciousMotherInLaw I was blessed to be educated, eat her home cooked Arabic food, and experience the beauty of her Muslim traditions.‘

She added: ‘I know she would have been so proud to see her granddaughter on the first cover of #DutchArabAmerican #ProudMommy.