Public appeal over Newton Mearns illegal waste dump

The public have been asked to help track down those responsible for a large illegal waste dump.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said calls about the former Netherplace Dye Works near Newton Mearns would be treated in confidence.

The waste has been blamed for an infestation of flies in Glasgow‘s southern suburbs.

Sepa said treatment had started to reduce number of flies at the site.

Sepa Executive Director for Regulatory Services Calum MacDonald said: “Our investigation to identify those responsible for the dumping of this waste is continuing.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about the criminal activity at Netherplace Dye Works, to call our Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

“All calls are confidential and will help towards the identification of those responsible for the illegal waste deposits.”

Mr MacDonald added: “Treatment of flies at the site has continued today, with the aim of significantly reducing the number of flies over the coming days.

“Sepa officers will maintain a presence at the site over the weekend in order to monitor the situation and provide advice and guidance to the landowner, and their contractors, about removal of the waste material over the next few days.”