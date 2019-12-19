Putin‘s dilemma: crush dissent or appear democratic?

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, shows a V-sign for the media in court in Moscow on March 30, 2017.(Photo: Evgeny Feldman, AP)

MOSCOW — Less than a year before Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks re-election, the biggest protest wave in five years is putting his popularity — and his control over political dissent — to the test.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who announced last year that he would run for president in March 2018, led tens of thousands of protesters into the streets in 80 cities across Russia on March 26. They demanded answers about corruption that Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation had alleged about Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a Putin protege. On Wednesday, Navalny announced another protest scheduled for June 12.

Police cracked down on the protesters, jailed Navalny for 15 days and fined him for organizing an unsanctioned rally. They also raided Navalny’s foundation, confiscating its computers and placing its members under house arrest. More than 1,000 people were arrested across the country, and authorities launched a criminal case into the protests.

Police released the opposition leader Monday, suggesting the Kremlin is walking a fine line between neutralizing political challenges and instigating mass repression.

“Navalny is not dangerous yet politically. But as soon as he crosses a ‘red line,‘ then the government won’t play around and will jail him pretty quickly,” said Alexei Chesnakov, a former Kremlin official who heads the Center for Current Policy. “Only the government knows what that ‘red line‘ is. … A statement or an action insulting to Putin could be.”

Critics say last month’s protests frightened Putin’s government, which has stifled media and individual expressions that do not treat him positively and tightened oversight of foreign organizations that might be promoting an anti-Putin agenda.

“When thousands turned out to the street protests, we were suddenly surrounded by a whole army of interior troops and the National Guard,” said Yegor Besstuzhev, 18, a history student who took part in the demonstrations. “Just walking down the street, it became clear to me that the government is really afraid of us.”

“Of course they were scared,” said Leonid Volkov, head of Navalny’s campaign staff. “They are trying gain time to see if things settle down.”

Opposition supporters with a cutout figure depicting Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev participate in an anti-corruption rally in central St. Petersburg, Russia on March 26, 2017. (Photo: Olga Maltseva, AFP/Getty Images)

Before releasing Navalny, police transferred him from a jail that had attracted a crowd of journalists to one far away. Then he was let him go, a move that suggests the government is afraid Navalny is getting too much publicity, according to Volkov. A poll by the non-profit Levada Center showed public awareness of Navalny was 55% in March, up from 25% in March 2012.

Putin faced a wave of protests before his election to a third presidential term in 2012, when he saw his approval ratings take a nose dive. At the time, the government jailed dozens and adopted laws limiting dissent. More recently, hundreds of bloggers have been prosecuted for posts on social media deemed by authorities to be “extremist.”

Russia‘s annexation of Ukraine‘s Crimea province and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 triggered a surge in Putin‘s popularity. Since then, his approval has remained above 80% — it was 81% in a March Gallup poll — despite years of economic stagnation, low oil prices and sanctions imposed by the West over his incursion into Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 12, 2017. (Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP)

Putin has been evasive about re-election plans, but Russians widely assume he will run and win the 2018 election, which analysts describe as being more a referendum on his rule than a competitive race.

Recent events suggest the Kremlin is working hard to bolster Putin‘s standing. The president postponed an annual call-in show to coincide with his forthcoming campaign. And on Wednesday, the Russian Duma, or parliament, passed a bill setting the election date as March 18, the anniversary of Crimea‘s annexation.

“I think they are trying to work out how to redraft their whole campaign, given that 2018 was meant to be the electoral coronation and celebration of Putin, and that is now looking less feasible,” said Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian security services and a senior fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague.

A film made by Navalny‘s foundation about its allegations that Medvedev amassed personal property worth millions — and the protests it sparked — were followed by a 10% drop in Medvedev‘s approval rating, according to a poll by the Levada Center. The corruption allegations prompted some members of parliament to call for a separate probe of Medvedv, who Putin picked to serve as president from 2008 to 2012 while Putin was prime minister. They subsequently swapped jobs.

Putin told state media Wednesday that he would “not allow” popular revolutions in Russia or in former Soviet republics similar to the “Arab Spring” revolts that toppled leaders in the Middle East several years ago. The same day, parliament introduced a bill allowing police to shoot at protesters. Earlier laws authorized lethal force for Russia’s security services and the newly created National Guard.

Navalny is officially barred from running for office after a conviction on fraud charges that his backers say were politically motivated. The Kremlin considers him to be “a Western puppet,” said Sergei Markov, a pro-Putin analyst and former member of parliament. “The Kremlin would see it as a bad signal to jail him long term. It doesn’t want to send a message that people don’t have a right to protest, as long as those protests don’t turn into mass riots.”

But independent analyst Galeotti said such statements show the Kremlin is in a quandary about how to handle dissent. “This demonstrates that the Kremlin still doesn‘t have a definite plan about what to do with Navalny,” he said. “They can always find an excuse to arrest him again” for short periods of time “without making him a symbolic martyr.”

