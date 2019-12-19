Queen hands out Maundy coins in Leicester

The Queen has handed out commemorative Maundy coins in a traditional service at Leicester Cathedral.

The monarch distributed money in recognition of services to the church and community to 91 men and 91 women – representing each of her 91 years.

Leicester is the final cathedral to host the annual service during the Queen‘s reign.

The Dean of Leicester, the Very Reverend David Monteith, said it was a “huge honour”.

He said: “Wherever the Queen goes it‘s a great day, but the fact that we complete the series of cathedrals that the Queen has visited over her reign on Maundy Thursday means we are the triumph of all that work and we couldn‘t be more pleased.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome the Queen, who was accompanied by Duke of Edinburgh, for the service which dates back to the 13th Century.

The Queen handed out two purses, one white and one red, to each person.

The red purse contains a £5 coin, commemorating the centenary of the House of Windsor and a 50p coin commemorating Sir Isaac Newton.

The white purse contains uniquely minted Maundy coins, equating in pence to the Queen‘s age.

Royal Maundy

Source: The Royal Mint