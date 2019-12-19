Real life will be ‘indistinguishable‘ from virtual reality

Virtual reality will soon be so similar to real-life that humans will CHOOSE to live in the Matrix, warns expert

From immersive gaming to life-like porn, technology firms are continually coming up with new and more advanced virtual reality products.

And while you can currently take off a headset to remove yourself for a scenario, a technology expert has predicted that in the future, people may choose not to do so.

Roy Taylor, corporate vice president at AMD, said that real life could soon be ‘indistinguishable‘ from VR, allowing people to live in simulated worlds.

WIRELESS HEADSETS

Mr Taylor made the comments on stage at the in Bristol this week.

His firm, AMD, makes the chips used in various devices, including Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

According to , Mr Taylor said: ‘To get to photo realism is the next big step, to get to full presence is where we need to get afterwards, when actual life will be indistinguishable from virtual reality.‘

While this might seem unbelievable, Mr Taylor said that virtual reality was quickly expanding, with sales of headsets at almost £1 billion ($1.25 billion) last year.

He added: ‘Remember, Time magazine wrote in 1994 that the internet would not take off.‘

While Mr Taylor is optimistic about the future of VR, the technology is not yet in line with his vision.

For example, many devices must currently still be tethered to a port by wires, limiting the wearer‘s movements.

But Mr Taylor believes his firm might have the solution, in the form of a new chip that uses ‘beamforming‘ – a way to send signals to a direct target.

Last week, AMD that it was using the new technology to develop wireless headsets.

Mr Mark Papermaster, chief technology offier at AMD said: ‘Unwieldly headset cables remain a significant barrier to drive widespread adoption of VR.

VIRTUAL REALITY SEX

Last year, CamSoda launched a virtual reality platform that allows users to physically interact with each other via connected and coordinating sex toys.

VR sex devices have been designed by Kiiroo, who have made a ‘female‘ and ‘male‘ designed simulator.

The simulator feeds pressure data from the female‘s toy to the male toy or ‘sleeve‘ in real time to simulate the feeling of sex.

As with real sex, it involves both parties – the male sleeve tightens based on the pressure it feels on the female toy, and the female toy gets feedback from the sleeve regarding speed and intensity.

Daron Lundeen, president of CamSoda, said: ‘This replicates a real life experience creating pulsating vibrations on each end with each person.‘

‘Our newly acquired wireless VR technology is focused on solving this challenge, and is another example of AMD making long-term technology investments to develop high-performance computing and graphics technologies that can create more immersive computing experiences.‘

The system uses 60 GHz wireless technology, and has the potential to enable multi-gigabit transmit performance in room-scale VR environments.

This could potentially eliminate wired VR headsets and let users become more easily immersed in virtual and augmented worlds.