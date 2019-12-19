Real Madrid news: Karim Benzema waiting for France coach

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema still waiting for France coach Didier Deschamps to explain his continued exile from international football

Karim Benzema has revealed that he is still awaiting a call from France coach Didier Deschamps to explain his continued absence from the ranks of Les Bleus.

Benzema has not featured for his country since being charged in November 2015 in connection with an alleged case of blackmail involving his compatriot Mathieu Valbuena.

The 29-year-old did not play at Euro 2016 last summer and, with the case still to go to trial, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said last month that Deschamps would have the final say on whether the forward would be recalled.

KARIM BENZEMA‘S FRANCE CAREER

Appearances: 81

Goals: 27

Debut: March 2007 vs Austria

Last match: October 2015 vs Armenia

Benzema was left out of the France squad for last month‘s clashes with Luxembourg and Spain and he said he hoped the France coach would explain his continued absence.

But , the forward said he would focus on his club career while he waits to hear from the France manager.

‘I have not had a phone call [from Deschamps],‘ .

‘I will continue my work in Madrid, especially as the end to the season is exciting, with big matches coming.

‘It‘s up to me to perform well for my club.‘

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Madrid to victory over Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena.

Arturo Vidal had put the hosts into a first-half lead. But after the Chile midfielder missed a penalty, Ronaldo scored twice after the break to put Zinedine Zidane‘s side in charge of the tie.

Javi Martinez was sent off for Bayern midway through the second-half. And Benzema admitted his side would have liked to press home their numerical advantage and take a bigger lead back to the Bernabeu.

‘I think we could have scored more goals. After they got the red card, there was a lot more space,‘ he said.

‘The regret is that we couldn‘t score more goals, but we have to be satisfied with this result because it is difficult to win against this team.‘