Recruiting: Michigan State makes the cut for four-star DE Malik Vann

Here‘s a look at Michigan State‘s 2018 football recruiting class, starting with Christian Jackson, a three-star cornerback from Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter. Jackson is listed at 6-feet-1 and 183 pounds and also reportedly had scholarship offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others. Courtesy of Lassiter High Trenton Gillison is a four-star tight end from Pickerington (Ohio) Central. He‘s listed at 6-feet-5 and 220 pounds and also reportedly had scholarship offers from Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others. Courtesy of Pickerington Central High Xavier Henderson is a four-star cornerback from Pickerington (Ohio) Central. He‘s listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds. Courtesy of Pickerington Central High Xavier Henderson also reportedly had scholarship offers from Kentucky, Mississippi and Wisconsin, among others. Photo courtesy of Rivals Theo Day is a three-star, pro-style quarterback from Dearborn Divine Child. He‘s listed at 6-feet-5 and 185 pounds. Courtesy of Rivals Theo Day also reportedly had scholarship offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Minnesota and Missouri, among others. Courtesy photo
Malik Vann of Fairfield (Ohio).(Photo: Courtesy photo)
Earlier this week, Rivals four-star defensive end Malik Vann of Fairfield (Ohio) narrowed his list of schools down to six favorites.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Vann is ranked the No. 9 player in Ohio for the class of 2018 and the No. 12 defensive end prospect in the nation. He currently has around 30 Division I scholarship offers but is focused on Michigan State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama and Cincinnati.
What is Vann looking for in a school?
“How I feel I would fit into their programs, what they offer academically in my field of study and good football and possible early playing time,” he told Rivals Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt.
Vann has been to Michigan State on numerous occasions and it does not hurt the Spartans‘ chances that his high school teammate, cornerback Josiah Scott, enrolled at Michigan State in January. Vann was in East Lansing on April 1 for the Green and White Game and .
Vann was one of the players the staff identified early in the recruiting process and he is being recruited by MSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett. He has indicted he plans to make his college decision June 26.
The Spartans will be looking to have him back on campus in early June so he can continue to build rapport with the coaches and meet more current players.
Ypsilanti prospect hoping for more offers
One of the in-state players flying beneath the radar of some college programs is receiver/tight end Matt Harmon of Ypsilanti. The 6-foot-6, 197-pound prospect picked up an early offer last spring from Kentucky. Soon, Toledo, Minnesota and Cincinnati followed suit. Lately, things have been a bit quiet for Harmon.
“Recruiting it‘s not going as well as I thought it would be,” he said. “However, I‘ll be on the bus tour with rising stars and we‘ll be visiting a lot of colleges.”
The Rising Stars tour is a great way for players to get more exposure. Many players have seen their offer lists expand greatly due to going on the tour. That could happen for Harmon because some teams are still evaluating what position they see him playing at the next level.
“Some of my offers are for tight end and some are for wide receiver,” he said. “Michigan State, Penn State Notre Dame and Louisville are some of the schools I hope to hear more from.”
Harmon said he is spending the spring running track and working out. That should help him when it comes to performing at college camps. Most schools use the 40-yard dash and the vertical or broad jump to measure explosiveness.
Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for SpartanMag and Rivals.
