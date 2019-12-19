Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon cheer on the Clippers

Big little fans: Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon Phillippe cheer on the LA Clippers after Oprah reveals she was ‘intimidated‘ by the actress

For Deacon Phillippe, one of the perks of having celebrity parents is getting court-side tickets to highly-coveted basketball games.

On Wednesday night, the 13-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reaped those benefits as he and his superstar mom cheered on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in LA.

The family outing came on the same day Oprah revealed she was intimidated by Reese in a new interview.

The 41-year-old actress wore a sheer red blouse and a black cardigan with blue jeans and brown boots for the game. She paired the look with a tan fringed purse.

At one point, she uploaded a photo with her son on SnapChat adding the caption ‘Go Clippers!,‘ making it clear who they were rooting for in the team‘s game against the Sacramento Kings.

And the cheering worked, the Clippers beat the Kings by 20 points at Wednesday night‘s game.

Earlier that same day, posted a new interview with Oprah where she says that while shooting a Wrinkle In Time with Witherspoon in New Zealand, she asked the actress how many movies she‘d been in.

When Reese responded that the number was possibly in the hundreds, the TV talk queen told People Magazine Editorial Director Jess Cagle, ‘It’s rare that I feel intimated, but I felt intimidated.‘

She says that in the moment she thought, ‘Oh God, please don’t ask me how many movies I’ve done.’

Though Winfrey has only appeared in a fraction of the amount of films the Walk The Line actress has, she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1985 for her role in The Color Purple.

In the People interview, Oprah also reveals the role that got away: Viola Davis‘ part in the 2006 movie Doubt.

‘I did call and ask the director if I could read for that role. And the director told me no. That he wouldn‘t even let me read for the role.‘

Apparently, John Patrick Shanley was afraid people would not be able to look past the fact it was Oprah for the eight minutes of screen time the character Mrs. Miller has.

Winfrey and Witherspoon have been having fun on the New Zealand set of A Wrinkle In Time, due out in 2018, with their co-star Mindy Kaling.

Reese shared a video of the 63-year-old mogul playing bartender for the cast and crew during a break from filming on SnapChat.